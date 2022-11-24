PM Modi to hold 4 consecutive rallies in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start BJP election campaign in Gujarat today with four consecutive rallies in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam and Bavla (Ahmedabad).

As the election campaign enters the final week before Election Day on December 1-5, the Prime Minister said he hoped Gujarat would see record turnout in the upcoming state polls, especially among young people and new voters.

The prime minister launched a frontal attack on the rival Congress in his campaign speeches. Speaking at a campaign rally in the tribal-dominated town of Dahod in central Gujarat, Modi asked why Congress did not back Murmu in the presidential election if the opposition party was so concerned by the adivasis.

He denounced the party, saying the Congress model meant nepotism, casteism, bigotry and ballot bank politics during a rally in Mehsana.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also campaigning in Gujarat, said on Wednesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s gesture of taking anti-Narmada activist Medha Patkar on his Bharat Jodo Yatra is the “greatest insult” inflicted on the people of Gujarat.

Gandhinagar MP was addressing a campaign rally at Jasdan in Rajkot district. Voting on Jasdan and 88 other seats will take place on December 1 in the first phase of the two-phase polls.

“Medha Patkar, who had blocked the Narmada dam project because of litigation, is now walking with Congress Prince Rahul Gandhi. The party owes an answer to the people. It is akin to sprinkling salt on the wounds of people in Gujarat,” Shah said.