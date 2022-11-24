Trump launches social war of truth against new special adviser’s wife





Former President Donald Trump has raged online after discovering that the wife of special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland is a Democratic donor involved in a documentary about former first lady Michelle Obama.

Career Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith was appointed by Garland to oversee investigations into Trump in an apparent effort to shield the department from accusations of bias.

Katy Chevigny, Smith’s wife, was listed as a producer on “Becoming,” the former first lady’s 2020 documentary. She also donated $2,000 to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, according to FEC records.

Trump took to Truth Social to denounce Chevigny and Smith, attaching screenshots of his Tweets supporting the Democratic Party and accusing the Justice Department of being biased in its investigation

“This is just a small amount of information from the wife of the Radical Left Special Counsel (Attorney Attorney), sidekick to Eric Holder and Barack Hussein Obama,” he said. written Tuesday evening.

Eric Trump joined his father on the conservative social media website, attaching a screenshot of Chevigny’s producer credit on the Wikipedia page for “Becoming” as evidence of a supposed vendetta against the former president.

“Special Counsel Biden’s wife chose to investigate @realDonaldTrump (his likely 2024 adversary) allegedly produced Michelle Obama’s documentary,” he wrote. “Yes America, you are reading this correctly.”

Conservatives are up in arms over Chevigny’s Democratic ties, saying Biden is using the Justice Department as a political weapon against Trump, despite there being no federal laws restricting the spouses of federal agents in charge of the law enforcement, prosecutors or other officials political donations or campaign activities.

“You just can’t make this stuff up,” tweeted Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who infamously compared those who stormed the capital on Jan. 6 to tourists. “America cannot stand a corrupt two-tiered justice system.”

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Katy Chevigny, wife of Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by the DOJ to prosecute President Trump, donated to Joe Biden’s campaign and produced the Michelle Obama documentary.

America cannot stand a corrupt two-tier justice system.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) November 21, 2022

Former Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich added on Twitter, “No wonder Jack Smith accepted this special assignment. The swamp works hard!”

Very interesting, it was just said that the woman is not only a major donor, but also the producer of the gushing documentary of Michelle Obama

No wonder Jack Smith accepted this special assignment

The swamp works hard! https://t.co/owX4L9YZz8

Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) November 21, 2022

“You would think that if the stated purpose of avoiding any kind of concern about bias was sincere, then they would at least check whether or not, when you shake the special advocate’s family tree, outspoken haters of Trump, Never Trumpers, Biden supporters fall,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said in an interview with Steve Bannon on Tuesday.

Notably, many conservatives did not express the same outrage when Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, wrote to lawmakers in Wisconsin and Arizona to overturn the election results of 2020 and begged Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in text messages not to concede.

The former president is currently in the midst of two separate Justice Department investigations: one into his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and the other into his keeping of classified White House records in his home in Mar-a-Lago. after leaving office.

The Trump Organization and several members of the Trump family are also implicated in a civil tax evasion case launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump continues to claim that the various charges against him in state and federal courts are nothing but a witch hunt perpetrated by his political enemies.

