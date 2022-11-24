Boris Johnson compares Liz Truss’ mini-budget to Morecambe and Wise’s sketch





Boris Johnson said Liz Truss' clumsy mini-budget was like a badly played piano, in reference to a famous sketch by Morecambe and Wise. Asked on CNN On the fatal misstep of his successors, the former prime minister initially tried to dodge the question, saying it was his rule not to discuss British overseas policy. But after some prodding, he relented to make his first comments on Ms Truss' unfunded tax cut scheme, saying: It's a bit like when I play the piano. Notes sound good individually but they are not in the right order or do not occur at the right time. His remark echoed a 1971 sketch from the BBC's double act program in which superstar conductor Andre Previn criticized Eric Morecambes' attempted rendition of Griegs' piano concerto. He said in the sketch: I play all the right notes, but not necessarily in the right order. Liz Truss and Boris Johnson " height="3667″ width="5500″ layout="responsive" class="inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" on="tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)" tabindex="0″ role="button" data-gallery-length="3″ i-amphtml-layout="responsive">< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6727%"/> Liz Truss and Boris Johnson (WPA broken) Speaking to an audience in Portugal, Mr Johnson also said he believed he had no chance of becoming prime minister again. He told the interviewer: I'll give you the answer I've given for about 20 years, my chances of becoming Prime Minister are about as good as being decapitated by a Frisbee or being blinded by a cork of champagne, or locked up in a disused refrigerator. .. Mr Johnson paused before continuing: I became Prime Minister, so my chances of becoming Prime Minister again are these impossibilities cubed or squared. Comedians Eric Morecambe, left, and Ernie Wise, second from left, in a 1971 sketch with pianist André Previn, standing " height="3370″ width="5250″ layout="responsive" class="inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" on="tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)" tabindex="0″ role="button" data-gallery-length="3″ i-amphtml-layout="responsive">< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:64.1905%"/> Comedians Eric Morecambe, left, and Ernie Wise, second from left, in a 1971 sketch with pianist André Previn, standing (Radio Times/Getty) The former prime minister also used the interview to share his thoughts on other leaders' response to the war in Ukraine, earning a rebuke from Germany for saying Berlin hoped for a quick victory from Russia. He also claimed that Frances Emmanuel Macron was in denial about the upcoming invasion. When asked what he would have done differently with his time at the top, he sighed and said, you know, there's so much, it's a shame to… before I start again: I am pleased with some of the things we have done, including rolling out coronavirus vaccines and supporting Ukraine. He went on to say he regretted spending so much time on Covid at the expense of his MPs, many of whom were new to Westminster. He said: I should have spent more time talking to my troops rather than just trying to carry on and deal with the pandemic. There is an honest answer.

