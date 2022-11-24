President Jokowi receives a second dose of booster vaccine





We urge health workers and seniors over the age of 60 to receive their second booster vaccine, and they are encouraged to use the Indovac vaccine, as it has high efficacy on par with vaccines manufactured overseas. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the second COVID-19 booster shot using the locally produced Indovac vaccine and encouraged more residents to get their second booster shot if eligible and needed. “Today I just received my (second) booster shot,” the president said Thursday at Bogor Palace in West Java. The Head of State noted that to date, 205 million first doses of vaccine, 172 million second doses of vaccine, 66 million first booster doses and 730,002 second doses of vaccine have been administered. The president said physical immunity against COVID-19 would be boosted with the second dose of booster vaccine. Related News: Election Candidates Must Maintain Harmonious Political Climate: Jokowi “It could also stop COVID-19 infection from person to person. The vaccine I received today is Indovac vaccine, which is 100% domestically produced,” he noted. The Indovac vaccine has received emergency use authorization from the National Food and Drugs Surveillance Agency (BPOM). Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said receiving the booster shot had become more urgent amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases recorded at several hospitals. “Some 74% of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization, due to moderate to severe symptoms, have not yet received their booster shot. In fatal cases of COVID-19, some 84% of them do not “have not received their booster shot. We encourage residents to get their booster shot early,” Sadikin said. The minister noted that only 66 million of the 234 million vaccine targets had received their booster shot. Related News: President Jokowi will soon appoint a new TNI Commander: Vice President Amin “We are urging health workers and people over the age of 60 to receive their second booster shot, and they are encouraged to use the Indovac vaccine, as it has high efficacy on par with vaccines made overseas. “, he noted. Separately, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir said the ministry is committed to maintaining self-sufficiency in the health sector, including in the production of COVID-19 vaccines. “Together with the Ministry of Health, we are working to continue to treat more diseases requiring the vaccine, and we will continue to develop vaccine technology (in companies) under the Ministry, especially under the Bio Farma company. “, remarked Thohir. Related News: President Jokowi inaugurates Guntur Hamzah as Deputy Justice Related News: Prioritizing the evacuation of earthquake victims in Cianjur: Jokowi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/261989/president-jokowi-receives-second-booster-vaccine-dose The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos