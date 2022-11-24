Erdogan does not rule out a meeting with Assad in Syria

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would not rule out a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad after a decade of severed ties.

“A meeting with Assad can take place. There is no resentment in politics. Sooner or later we will be able to take action,” Erdogan told reporters when asked if he could meet his Syrian counterpart as he did with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar this weekend. -end.

Erdogan and Assad have not met since the outbreak of civil war in Syria in 2011, reports the Xinhua news agency.

The two leaders had close ties before the Turkish-backed Syrian rebels when the civil war broke out.

Since the start of the war in Syria, the Turkish leader has been calling for the removal of the Syrian president.

Erdogan and Assad had traded harsh rebukes until the past two years, when Ankara stepped up efforts to mend bilateral relations with regional rivals.

Erdogan’s remarks on Wednesday came at a time when Turkey has been waging an air campaign in northern Syria and has pledged to launch a new ground offensive against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the country. neighbour.

In August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that he had briefly met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in October last year in the Serbian capital Belgrade, the first high-level contact since 2011.

The senior Turkish diplomat said his country had no preconditions for dialogue with the Syrian government if the talks were “goal-oriented”.