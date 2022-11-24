Boris Johnson causes a stir with claims about Europe’s initial response to Russian aggression

Boris Johnson has taken aim at some of his former European counterparts over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying not everyone on the continent had the same immediate reaction.

The former prime minister, who tried to make his support for Ukraine one of the lasting legacies of his time as prime minister, went further in a new interview broadcast with CNN Portugal.

Speaking on Monday, he said Germany, France and Italy all had very different responses to him when Russia moved closer to its European neighbor in late February.

This thing came as a huge shock, Johnson said Wednesday. We could see the Russian battalion battle groups coming together, but different countries had very different perspectives.

He started: The German vision was at one point that if this were to happen, which would be a disaster, it would be better if everything ended quickly and Ukraine folded.

Germany was heavily dependent on fuel exports from Russia before the war, due to the Nord Stream pipelines that transported natural gas from Russia to Europe. However, he has been trying to wean himself since the start of the war.

Johnson then claimed there were all sorts of good economic reasons behind this way of thinking, but added: I couldn’t argue with that, I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it.

But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did.

An aide to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has since refuted those claims, saying Johnson has his own relationship with the truth, and said the idea that Germany wanted a quick end to the war was utter nonsense.

Scholz spokesman Steffen Hebestreit also told reporters in Berlin: I think I can say this firsthand, as I was involved in talks with the then British Prime Minister in Munich a few days only before the start of the war. Namely that he always has a very personal approach to the truth.

German Economic Cooperation Secretary Jochen Flasbarth also tweeted that Johnson’s claims were crazy.

It’s crazy: the only politician with the greatest lack of solidarity with Europe @BorisJohnson accusing Germany of leaving Ukraine alone. We have always been on Ukraine’s side and have supported its economic and societal development more than Johnsons UK ever did. https://t.co/9vUeDS18OI —Jochen Flasbarth (@JochenFlasbarth) November 23, 2022

The former prime minister also targeted France in his interview, saying the UK’s neighbor was in denial about the possibility of war on Europe’s fringes.

He said: Do not doubt that the French were in denial until the last moment.

French President Emmanuel Macron led European attempts to stop Vladimir Putin’s aggression from spiraling into war earlier this year, and even visited the Kremlin just weeks before Russia ordered the attack .

Next, Johnson went after Italy. He told CNN that the Italian government, then led by Mario Draghi, simply said at one point that it would not be able to support the position we were taking because of its massive dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

However, Johnson said once the actual invasion began, a sense of unity emerged.

What happened was that everyone, Germans, French, Italians, everyone, Joe Biden saw that there was simply no other choice.

Because you couldn’t negotiate with this guy (Putin). This is the key point.

He added in unusual praise for the bloc that the EU had brilliantly opposed Putin.

After all my anguish… I pay tribute to the way the EU has acted. They were united. The penalties were severe.

Interestingly, the prominent eurosceptic who led the Vote Leave campaign said that if Ukraine wanted to join the EU, it should go and I think that would be a good thing for Ukraine.

Kyiv applied to join the EU earlier this year as part of its effort to distance itself from Russia’s sphere of influence.

Ukraine expressed admiration for Johnson and even tweeted a suggestion that he return to Downing Street after Liz Truss resigned, but it was quickly deleted.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first official visit to the country last week and pledged 50 million euros in defense aid.