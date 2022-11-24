Politics
Promote solidarity and cooperation Yu Dunhai
At the recently concluded G20 summit in Bali and the APEC summit in Bangkok, world leaders unanimously recognized that they bear collective responsibilities and that their cooperation is necessary for global economic recovery, to address global challenges and lay the foundations for solid, sustainable and balanced development and inclusive growth.
It brings a ray of light at dawn for humanity facing multiple challenges such as economic recession, geopolitical tensions, food and energy crises.
It also coincides with the strategic plan and deployment proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which was held recently.
The 20th CPC National Congress proposed that China comprehensively push forward China’s modernization, insist on implementing a broader program of opening up in more areas. and more in depth, and put in place new mechanisms for a higher level open economy. China strives to create new opportunities for the world with its own development and make its contribution to building an open world economy.
Chinese modernization is the modernization of a huge population. To date, no more than 30 countries, with a total population of less than one billion, have achieved industrialization. In this context, the modernization of China, a country of more than 1.4 billion people, will be of historic significance in the history of mankind and will contribute to the progress and development of mankind in its entirety. together.
Chinese modernization emphasizes the harmony between humanity and nature. We have, acting on the belief that clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, pursued an all-out green transition in economic and social development. China has set itself the goal of striving to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, to fulfill its commitment to fight climate change with practical actions.
China’s modernization will follow the path of peaceful development. China will not walk the old path of war, colonization and plunder. On the contrary, China will remain committed to peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit.
China will work with all countries to uphold and practice genuine multilateralism-Yu Dunhai
China will strive to safeguard world peace and development while pursuing its own development, and China will make greater contributions to world peace and development through its own development. No matter how it might develop, China will never seek hegemony, expansion or spheres of influence.
We live in the same global village. Faced with a series of major challenges to human development, it is imperative that all countries adopt the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity and advocate peace, development and win-win cooperation.
All countries must replace division with unity, confrontation with cooperation, and exclusion with inclusiveness. All countries should join hands to answer the question of our times, so as to overcome difficulties and jointly create a better future.
China has benefited a lot from the world. In return, China has shared its development gains with others around the world. The Chinese economy and the global economy are interdependent and deeply integrated with each other.
In fact, China has become the major trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions, and an important part of industrial and supply chains around the world.
A China on the march towards modernization will bring more opportunities to the world, inject stronger momentum into international cooperation, and contribute more to global stability and prosperity.
China will work with all countries to uphold and practice genuine multilateralism and stay on the track of globalization with the aim of jointly creating an international environment conducive to development.
Yu Dunhai is the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China.
