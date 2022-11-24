A group of Republicans run (quietly) against Donald Trump





The midterm elections are barely behind us, but Republicans are already looking two years ahead: the next presidential election where they will have the opportunity to reclaim the White House from Joe Biden.

So far, only Donald Trump has formalized his candidacy, while nearly a dozen other Republicans are expected to announce their plans in the coming weeks and months. The primary season kicked off in earnest last weekend at the Jewish Republican Coalition leadership convention, a showcase for those weighing yet unconfirmed challenges to Trump for the GOP nomination.

Far from clearing the ground, a slew of Republicans who once embraced the former president are now sharpening their case against him, something that seemed unthinkable just weeks ago, before Trump-backed candidates were thoroughly bombarded mid- mandate. The better-than-expected outcome for Democrats was seen as a rejection of the radical MAGA movement and an opening for a new GOP standard bearer.

But having too many candidates in the mix could backfire on Republicans by simulating a repeat of the 2016 primary when a big GOP field split the vote and handed Trump the nomination.

With the presidential election approaching (just 713 days away!), here are the Republicans most likely to reveal the Republican shadow primary:

This man is running for president again.

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Donald Trump: running

There’s been no uncertainty here since Trump made his third run for the White House official last week. Replace Trump Towers’ golden escalator with a banquet hall in his Florida estate, and it was practically 2015 all over again: the same rhetoric, minus some of the energy. For a leader who has cost control of the party in the White House and the Senate, polls indicate that Trump remains stubbornly liked by Republicans.

The 45th president has not presented a new vision for what he could achieve in a second, non-consecutive term, beyond calling for the death penalty for drug traffickers. Our country is a laughing stock right now, said Trump, who has faced two impeachments and used conspiracies to justify his electoral defeat. The bloodstained streets of our once great cities are cesspools of violent crime.

Instead of scaring off potential opponents, Trump’s announcement gives them space to define themselves against his less popular qualities and midterm electoral losses. Being the first out of the gate also gives Trump’s candidacy more time to wear itself out in a very long campaign season.

This man might as well run.

John Locher/Associated Press

Ron DeSantis: running big

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his highly anticipated presidential candidacy. But he strongly hinted at his plans to enthusiastic masses of donors, party elites and journalists at the first big cattle call of 2024 for the GOP, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) meeting in Las Vegas. We still have a lot to do, and I’ve only just started to fight, DeSantis said during his opening remarks.

DeSantis, who won re-election by nearly 20 percentage points, has everything he needs to compete with Trump: an extensive network of donors, allies in the right-wing media and a strong reputation as a conservative culture warrior. Hes basically Trump minus the baggage.

For some, DeSantis, the most popular Trump alternative, is also Trump minus the charisma, the quality that endeared Trump to his supporters despite all the hair-raising tweets and attempts to overthrow a free and fair election.

This man would like to run, it seems.

John Locher/Associated Press

Mike Pence: Of course it looks like Hell Run

More than his words in recent months, the former vice president’s actions speak volumes about his presidential ambitions and how he might position himself against his former ally. In addition to visiting important primary states and releasing a strategically timed brief, Pence unleashed a midterm proxy war against Trump with his top GOP endorsements, backing candidates who were traditional counterweights to the MAGA slate. Trump’s far-right.

Pence hinted at a 2024 bid while promoting his new book, So Help Me God, in which he describes his falling out with Trump over the election while taking the administration’s record in the four years before on January 6, 2021, when a violent mob threatening to hang Pence stormed the Capitol.

I believe the American people are looking for leadership that can unite our country, around our most timeless values ​​and ideals, and demonstrate the kind of civility and respect that Americans show each other every day, Pence said during a a recent town hall on CNN.

The central flaw in Pence’s argument: uniting around the principles of civility and respect could be a failure for a Trump base that views Pence as a traitor simply because he certified the 2020 election for Biden.

This woman is positioning herself for a race.

John Locher/Associated Press

Former Trump Administration Officials: Playing the Long Game

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are other Trump administration veterans who have long been said to have White House aspirations.

Haley confirmed at the RJC event that she was seriously considering running and suggested an announcement could be imminent. Many people have asked if I will run for president. Now that the midterms are over, I’ll give it some serious thought and I’ll have more to say soon, said Haley, who previously said she wouldn’t be looking to run against Trump.

At the same event, Pompeo, a longtime member of the Trump cabinet, made headlines for a veiled jab at Trump: We were told we were sick of winning. But I’m tired of losing.

Pompeo also appears to be taking a page from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, another rumored 2024 candidate, and tapping into anger over parental rights. He recently named Randi Weingarten, president of the nation’s second-largest teachers’ union, as the most dangerous person in the world.

This man said he ran into a book and brought it back later.

John Locher/Associated Press

Tim Scott: He said he was running in his book (Oops!)

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott inadvertently revealed his intention to run for a higher office in his memoir, America: A Redemption Story. Scott said it was a posting error and denied he was actually preparing for [a] presidential candidacy. But Scott’s memoir, timed with trips to Iowa where he offered a bipartisan view of the nation as the only black Republican senator, hints that he’s really given it some thought.

This woman said she would do whatever it takes, including maybe running for president to stop Donald Trump.

J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Anti-Trump Republicans: Watch and Wait

If there is a path for anti-Trump Republicans in 2024, it could be someone like Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican from Wyoming who lost her primary for voting to indict Trump in one of his two historic dismissals. Cheney has since promised to do whatever it takes to keep Trump from approaching the White House again. She even crossed party lines to endorse midterm candidates running against Trump-backed Holocaust deniers.

Another Trump-allergic Republican who is raising his national profile is Maryland’s limited-term Governor Larry Hogan. Hogan recently blamed Trump for blowing up mid-terms, especially in places like his home state of Maryland, where Republicans lost the governors’ mansion in a rout after appointing a QAnon job.

New Hampshires Chris Sununu is one of the few Republicans who can get away with calling Trump crazy, and for that Sununu, a popular three-term governor who passed on a Senate bid this year, also has presidential buzz. . Sununu however sent mixed signals about his ambitions, saying he is not ruling anything out while remaining committed to his home country.

This man wants your vote.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Hopes 2016: back?

The parallels between 2016 and 2024 do not begin and end with Trump. Several Republicans who ran six years ago (like Pence) could return to the primary stage. Look no further than Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who campaigned alongside many (losing) Republicans mid-term, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Cruz won the Iowa caucuses in 2016, beating Trump before the eventual GOP nominee crushed him in Super Tuesday contests. Christie was less successful, bombing Iowa and New Hampshire.

Christie had one of the most blunt assessments of Trump among Republicans campaigning at the RJC event: In my opinion, he is now a loser. He’s an electoral loser, said Christie. You’re looking at a general electorate, I don’t think there’s a Democrat he can beat because he’s now toxic to suburban voters on a personal level, and he’s earned it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-gop-president-2024_n_637d16f1e4b0e771d9592391

