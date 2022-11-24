Gujarat to become world’s largest green hydrogen hub: PM Modi





Gujarat will become the largest green hydrogen hub in the world and attract investments worth 8-10 lakh crore from all over the world for the development of green hydrogen and its ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra said on Wednesday. Modi at a rally in Bhavnagar. Modi said that in the coming years, the global energy order will change dramatically with the inclusion of green hydrogen in the energy portfolio. Related stories Overburdened justice needs help The judiciary should assess the budgetary impact of new laws. Needs support staff to establish budget needs Look at the ladder of my dreams. The largest green hydrogen hub in the world will stand along the coast of Gujarat. Green hydrogen will be produced in large quantities. The whole green hydrogen ecosystem will be developed here, Modi said at a massive rally – his last for the day after holding similar polls in Mehsana, Dahod and Vadodara districts. The future belongs to green hydrogen since future vehicles will run on green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is the energy of the future. The whole world order will change. All energy sources will change. And the leaders will be those who lead in green hydrogen. Gujarat has already developed a policy for this, the Indian government has also taken initiatives for this. We will see investments pouring in from all over the world on the soil of Gujarat, Modi said. An investment of 8 to 10 lakh crore will come to Gujarat soil and generate lakhs of new job opportunities, he said. He said that in the coming times, Gujarat will take a quantum leap and the coastal regions of the states of Kutch, Saurashtra including Bhavnagar will see massive inflows of investments from all over the world creating new job opportunities with the rise of green hydrogen. Related stories Need to learn some good lessons from Satyam episode: Montek Singh Ahluwalia Satyam was a real failure for CAs who audited the company, says HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Meanwhile, referring to the proposed semiconductor fab by Vedanta and Foxconns in Gujarat, Modi said the facility would be set up at Dholera in Bhavnagar district. Some people have a monopoly on making semiconductors. India has taken an initiative and Gujarat will see the activities on semiconductor manufacturing. This will happen in Dholera. The entire ecosystem will present itself, Modi said, adding that the Gujarat government has signed the MoU with the companies for the project which will attract investment of 1.5 lakh crore. The project alone will create 2 million jobs and will also benefit small entrepreneurs, vendors and suppliers in this region, the Prime Minister said. This includes the Prime Minister’s first official announcement of the location of the project. Related stories Inox Green Energy makes a boring list The stock closes down 9% at 59.10 on day 1 TO SHARE Copy link

