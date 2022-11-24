Pakistani president is friend of Imran Khan, new twist could come in selection of army chief





Islamabad: Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire on November 29, exactly five days later. A decision can be made today on who will be the next head of the country’s army in his place. A list containing the names of the top six generals has been sent to the government. It is possible that only one of them obtains this responsibility. By contrast, according to experts keeping tabs on Pakistan’s affairs, the announcement of the new name may be full of twists and turns. The main reason for this twist could be the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi. Everyone is concerned that the president should not hamper or complicate the nomination process. Indeed, President Alvi is close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This is why most people assume that it can disrupt the appointment process. Who will become the head of the army? Currently, there is a discussion in Pakistan about who will take over the post of army chief from now on. Pakistani newspaper Dawn quoted lawyer Usma Khawar Guhman as saying that if the appointment of the army chief becomes complicated, then the government will be responsible. He believes that the Pakistani government should have started the process of appointing a new army chief much earlier. The president has every option to sabotage the process and if the nomination process had started earlier, the situation might have been different today. They believe that under the law, it is not necessary for the prime minister to receive a mandate from Rawalpindi’s general staff for the appointment of the army chief. The process should have started on their side. Pakistani army has sent 6 names for the new army chief, find out who can get the most powerful presidency. Government negligence? He says the delay in appointing the army chief only shows the government’s negligence and inefficiency. Although the political expert Ahmed Bilal Mehboob is not concerned with the speech of Usma Khawar. Mehboob, director of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, disagrees with Khawar. He said the outgoing army chief generally does not want the name of his successor to be announced any time soon. He aspires to exercise his powers until his last day in office. According to him, due to the first information from the successor, it is possible that his power will decrease over the army. Imran-Shahbaz’s ‘war’ on Bajwa’s successor, Jinnah’s Pakistan one step from defaultPresident close to ImranPTI leader Imran Khan doesn’t want name of new leader army is announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the current coalition government. Now that the president is close to him, there are fears that the appointment of the new army chief is also in jeopardy. But does the President of Pakistan really have the power to stop the appointment of the head of the army or to create an obstacle to it? In Pakistan too, the president is the head of government.

The president will become an obstacle! Under the terms of the constitution, details of the new army chief are sent to the president by the prime minister 15 days in advance. He can use the power with it to send it back to the government for reconsideration. The Prime Minister can again send the same file to the President without any modification. Even if the president does not sign it when it is dismissed, it is considered accepted. However, if the President wishes, he can stop it for the next 10 days without making a decision on it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsdayexpress.com/world/pakistan-next-army-chief-pakistani-president-is-a-friend-of-imran-khan-a-new-twist-may-come-in-the-selection-of-army-chief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos