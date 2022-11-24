Politics
The great downfall of the Belt and Road Initiative in China
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 began as the defining legacy of his reign.
Through this, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has sought to penetrate its infrastructure-focused strategy into nearly 138 countries and international organizations. Often interpreted as a reminder of its “Middle Kingdom” concept, Beijing’s infrastructure plan puts China at the center of the world on land and sea connections.
China’s policy of injecting investment and reaping disproportionate economic and strategic benefits is strikingly reminiscent of commercialism. This has led to a surge in Beijing’s ability to hold unprecedented foreign exchange reserves and invest more.
This mercantilist approach can be credited with propelling China into an economic dynamo with strategic ambitions far beyond its immediate territory.
But is this phenomenon gradually diminishing and could it eventually disappear?
Is the Belt and Road a dead end?
The BRI began as the launching pad from which China aimed to reshape the Indo-Pacific. This included expanding its totalitarian geographic presence. Domination by linking the Eurasian landmass to the Indo-Pacific sea routes was part of this strategy.
But it seems to be heading for the doldrums. The initiative has been the subject of strong global criticism. Concerns range from debt sustainability, gross overvaluation, lack of investment transparency of BRI-related deals and political corruption, to downright substandard infrastructure.
Moreover, approximately 35% of BRI projects are in direct violation of labor and environmental lawscausing huge public outcry.
The so-called “defining project” of Xi Jinping’s reign is received negatively in many parts of the world. Public opinion is increasingly turning against him. In addition, the increased credit risk associated with exposure to Chinese debt now exceeds 10% of GDP in many low- and middle-income countries.
The Belt and Road in Africa
In the specific case of Africa, the Chinese BRI seems to be losing momentum as debts rise. Initially, Beijing launched the BRI as a vehicle for its global expansion in and through Africa. However, it no longer provides cash for projects across the African continent.
An indebted Africa is grappling with post-pandemic disruptions, including major defaults. Notably, China’s overall investment in the BRI has fallen 54% since 2019 to US$47 billion.
At the 8th Ministerial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xi Jinping offered a series of incentives, including debt forgiveness. But he obviously failed to make big cash incentives for Africa. Instead, Beijing announced a $20 billion reduction in funding.
This reduction in BRI lending has left many African economies vulnerable at a time of falling currency values, rising interest rates and critical shortages of food and fuel.
In short, these cumulative developments signal that Chinese funding to Africa is declining, or perhaps on the verge of disappearing altogether.
China’s domestic difficulties
Xi secured an unprecedented third term as the all-powerful general secretary of the Communist Party of China during the 20th National Congress. Now, he is likely to compensate for China’s weakening economic status by changing course and accentuating Beijing’s political-military power.
Right now, the fallout from a massive national real estate crisis that has hit the Chinese economy is rippling through the deep tissues of its political economy.
The Chinese real estate crisis has begun with falling apartment sales and a wave of developer defaults. Now it has turned into a major financial crisis at the local government level.
Xi faces a host of domestic difficulties as he enters the third term of his authoritarian rule. This means he will fall harder when making complicated geopolitical decisions.
Beijing’s Turn to Asia
Unsurprisingly, Xi’s speech at the 20th National Party Congress hinted at China’s renewed focus on Asia. With this announcement of a “turn to Asia”, Africa and its leaders will find themselves oscillating in a geostrategic space where they could lose their long-standing leverage with Beijing.
Xi is also known to have invested politically in Africa by making numerous priority visits to African countries. He sought to ensure Africa’s geopolitical alignment, as new power games unfold in the Indo-Pacific.
Interestingly, both China and Xi Jinping have taken note of the growing backlash and negativity against the BRI over the past decade.
This can be gauged by the fact that Xi did not mention “BRI” in any of his 2022 speeches. An exception is his speech at the United Nations, in which he said to “advance high-quality Belt and of the road”.
RELATED
Author: Monika Chansoria
Dr. Monika Chansoria is a Senior Fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs in Tokyo and the author of five books on Asian security. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of the Japan Institute of International Affairs or any other organization with which the author is affiliated.
|
Sources
2/ https://japan-forward.com/the-great-downfall-of-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The great downfall of the Belt and Road Initiative in China
- React to Google messages with emojis
- Pakistani president is friend of Imran Khan, new twist could come in selection of army chief
- Turning Back the Years: Can Hollywood Make Harrison Ford 40 Years Younger? | Harrison Ford
- 7 Michigan State football players attack in tunnel brawl
- Gujarat to become world’s largest green hydrogen hub: PM Modi
- (Yonhap Special) Samsung Electronics Leads Innovation, Nurturing Promising Tech Startups
- Alessandro Michele excites Gucci
- A group of Republicans run (quietly) against Donald Trump
- Presenter and actor Tony Navaid Rashid has died
- US has ‘moral duty’ to prevent Turkish incursion into Syria
- Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was seen driving his Lamborghini Urus [Video]