The great downfall of the Belt and Road Initiative in China

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 began as the defining legacy of his reign.

Through this, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has sought to penetrate its infrastructure-focused strategy into nearly 138 countries and international organizations. Often interpreted as a reminder of its “Middle Kingdom” concept, Beijing’s infrastructure plan puts China at the center of the world on land and sea connections.

China’s policy of injecting investment and reaping disproportionate economic and strategic benefits is strikingly reminiscent of commercialism. This has led to a surge in Beijing’s ability to hold unprecedented foreign exchange reserves and invest more.

This mercantilist approach can be credited with propelling China into an economic dynamo with strategic ambitions far beyond its immediate territory.

But is this phenomenon gradually diminishing and could it eventually disappear?

Xi Jinping speaks at the 20th CPC National Congress on Oct. 16 (Xinhua via Kyodo).

Is the Belt and Road a dead end?

The BRI began as the launching pad from which China aimed to reshape the Indo-Pacific. This included expanding its totalitarian geographic presence. Domination by linking the Eurasian landmass to the Indo-Pacific sea routes was part of this strategy.

But it seems to be heading for the doldrums. The initiative has been the subject of strong global criticism. Concerns range from debt sustainability, gross overvaluation, lack of investment transparency of BRI-related deals and political corruption, to downright substandard infrastructure.

Advertising

Moreover, approximately 35% of BRI projects are in direct violation of labor and environmental lawscausing huge public outcry.

The so-called “defining project” of Xi Jinping’s reign is received negatively in many parts of the world. Public opinion is increasingly turning against him. In addition, the increased credit risk associated with exposure to Chinese debt now exceeds 10% of GDP in many low- and middle-income countries.

The Belt and Road in Africa

In the specific case of Africa, the Chinese BRI seems to be losing momentum as debts rise. Initially, Beijing launched the BRI as a vehicle for its global expansion in and through Africa. However, it no longer provides cash for projects across the African continent.

An indebted Africa is grappling with post-pandemic disruptions, including major defaults. Notably, China’s overall investment in the BRI has fallen 54% since 2019 to US$47 billion.

At the 8th Ministerial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xi Jinping offered a series of incentives, including debt forgiveness. But he obviously failed to make big cash incentives for Africa. Instead, Beijing announced a $20 billion reduction in funding.

This reduction in BRI lending has left many African economies vulnerable at a time of falling currency values, rising interest rates and critical shortages of food and fuel.

In short, these cumulative developments signal that Chinese funding to Africa is declining, or perhaps on the verge of disappearing altogether.

Chinese President Xi Jinping with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegalese President Macky Sall during the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on September 4, 2018. (Reuters)

China’s domestic difficulties

Xi secured an unprecedented third term as the all-powerful general secretary of the Communist Party of China during the 20th National Congress. Now, he is likely to compensate for China’s weakening economic status by changing course and accentuating Beijing’s political-military power.

Right now, the fallout from a massive national real estate crisis that has hit the Chinese economy is rippling through the deep tissues of its political economy.

Advertising

The Chinese real estate crisis has begun with falling apartment sales and a wave of developer defaults. Now it has turned into a major financial crisis at the local government level.

Xi faces a host of domestic difficulties as he enters the third term of his authoritarian rule. This means he will fall harder when making complicated geopolitical decisions.

A silent apartment construction site in suburban Beijing reflects the deteriorating property market and cash flow problems plaguing the Chinese economy. August 2, 2022. (Sohei Mitsuka’s Sankei)

Beijing’s Turn to Asia

Unsurprisingly, Xi’s speech at the 20th National Party Congress hinted at China’s renewed focus on Asia. With this announcement of a “turn to Asia”, Africa and its leaders will find themselves oscillating in a geostrategic space where they could lose their long-standing leverage with Beijing.

Xi is also known to have invested politically in Africa by making numerous priority visits to African countries. He sought to ensure Africa’s geopolitical alignment, as new power games unfold in the Indo-Pacific.

Interestingly, both China and Xi Jinping have taken note of the growing backlash and negativity against the BRI over the past decade.

This can be gauged by the fact that Xi did not mention “BRI” in any of his 2022 speeches. An exception is his speech at the United Nations, in which he said to “advance high-quality Belt and of the road”.

RELATED

Author: Monika Chansoria

Dr. Monika Chansoria is a Senior Fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs in Tokyo and the author of five books on Asian security. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of the Japan Institute of International Affairs or any other organization with which the author is affiliated.