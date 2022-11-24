Maintain body immunity, Joko Widodo urges people to get booster shots immediately





SUMBA EAST VICTORY NEWS – Amid the Covid-19 pandemic virus that has attacked the world since 2020, the Indonesian government continues to make various efforts to reduce the number of positive patients. Efforts include urging the public to continue to implement health protocols and mandatory vaccines. Reporting on the website of President Joko Widodo’s Cabinet Secretariat, he calls on all elements of society to carry out a full vaccination against COVID-19 with an additional dose or boosterThursday (24/11/2022). Also read: Disrupt the functioning system of the brain, see WHO recommendations regarding salt intake limits “This morning, I just got vaccinated. boosterbooster vaccines, and I invite the whole community, especially health workers, especially the elderly, as well as people who have a strong interaction between communities,” said the president. The President added that currently, Indonesia has injected 205 million doses of the first booster vaccine, 172 million doses of the second vaccine, 66 million doses of the first booster vaccine and 730,000 doses of the second booster vaccine. The President also stressed the importance of booster vaccinations to increase immunity and prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Also read: Trapped in Cianjur earthquake ruins for 3 days, child evacuated alive “For our immunity to be maintained and for us to be able to stop the transmission of COVID from person to person, that is the most important thing,” he added. Meanwhile, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin explained in his statement that 84% of deceased COVID-19 cases did not receive a booster. Additionally, 74% of COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospital with moderate and severe symptoms also did not receive a booster. “So for friends, for the community, please remind them to quicklybooster. Only 66 million of our 234 million targets have beenboosterquickly in-boosterespecially for health workers and people over the age of 60, also do it immediately booster the second,” Health Minister Budi said.

