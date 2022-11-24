In Pakistan, Imran Khan shakes up military power





Demonstration by supporters of the party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, November 5, 2022 Lahore (Pakistan), to condemn the attempted attack of which he was the victim on November 3. KM CHAUDARY / AP

The tax data leak comes at the worst time for the Pakistani military hierarchy. They are aimed at General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the highest ranking officer in the army, chief of staff, whose term of office expires on 29 November. The government is preparing to choose its successor in an extremely unstable and tense political climate, due to the guerrilla warfare that has been waged for seven months by the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and his predecessor, Imran Khan.

On Monday 21 November, the news portal FactFocus published online revelations concerning General Bajwa’s family which shows considerable enrichment since his appointment in 2016. Established in the United States, Ahmad Noorani, the journalist at the origin of this investigation, produces the declarations of assets of the family and the in-laws: in the space of six years, the clan would have accumulated assets worth 12.7 billion dollars. rupees (55million euros), by buying properties in Pakistan and abroad, in real estate, trade, agriculture. He even owns an oil company based in Dubai.

The government immediately ordered an investigation into this illegal and unwarranted leak of tax information and blocked the FactFocus site. The military institution occupies a crucial place in Pakistan. At the head of 600,000 men and a nuclear arsenal, the army weighs heavily on the conduct of business and the choice of leaders. It is a state within a state, an economy within an economy, involved in all major infrastructure projects.

Restore the rule of law

However, these revelations are likely to fuel a little more the anti-establishment rhetoric of Imran Khan, who accuses the civilian and military elites of being corrupt, parasites, and of hindering the development of the country. The former Prime Minister suspects General Bajwa of having been complicit in his ousting in April, after the vote of a motion of no confidence in Parliament. Since then, he has been crying conspiracy and mobilizing the streets through gigantic rallies to obtain early elections.

The former glory of cricket has not always been on bad terms with the military, quite the contrary. He conquered power in 2018 with their support, even to the point of being considered in his early days as the puppet of the army. But relations soured when Imran Khan wanted to impose a relative, Faiz Hameed, the head of the secret services (InterServices Intelligence, ISI), to replace General Bajwa. Then the two men disagreed over the name of the head of government of Punjab, a key region. Qamar Javed Bajwa also criticizes Imran Khan for his anti-Western crusade and his Islamo-populist overtones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2022/11/23/au-pakistan-imran-khan-bouscule-le-pouvoir-militaire_6151213_3210.html

