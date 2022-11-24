Politics
Prime Minister Modi calls for record turnout in Gujarat elections
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on voters to set a new electoral record in the upcoming elections in Gujaratpromising that the state will have industries of the future in the coming years, with investments in hydrogen production and semiconductor manufacturing, and called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) essential for the work of development over the next few decades.
Modi was speaking at rallies as he resumed his extensive Gujarat election campaign, holding events in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara and Bhavnagar.
Bhavnagar goes to the polls in the first phase on December 1, while Dahod, Mehsana and Vadodara go to the polls in the second phase on December 5. Separately, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clashed with Jasvan, Surendranagar, Bhatoli.
The Prime Minister urged voters, especially young people, to vote in large numbers. You (the younger generation) have seen vibrant Gujarat but we have given our sweat and blood to make it vibrant over the past two decades. It is now your responsibility to make India and Gujarat prosper over the next 25 years by pressing the Lotus button to form your BJP government in the upcoming elections in 10 days (Dec 5), he said in Dahod, dominated by the tribes.
Later, while canvassing in Bhavnagar, Modi talked about the party development agenda.
I want to make Gujarat the biggest green hydrogen hub (in the world). A new ecosystem for this sector will appear on the coast of Gujarat, whether in Kutch or Bhavnagar or Junagadh. Green hydrogen is the fuel of the future. Cars will run on this fuel in the future. The whole world will experience a total transformation, he said.
Modi said the push into the green hydrogen segment will create large-scale jobs, and added that the state’s coastline will become a prime destination for the sector which is expected to attract investment of 8 to 10 lakh crore.
He also spoke about the Vedanta-Foxconns semiconductor megafactory, announced in September, which is to see the light of day in Dholera special investment region in Ahmedabad district with an investment of 1.5 lakh crore.
Coming to Mehsana, the Prime Minister said that Gujarat has flourished over the past 20 years and will continue to do so with the development policies of the BJP. If the country is to progress in the next 25 years, only BJP policies, practices and tactics will work.
As in other rallies, he continued his attack on the opposition Congress saying that his policies were ruining not only Gujarat but the whole country. The Congress model, Modi said, means nepotism, casteism, bigotry, corruption and ballot-banking politics.
Congress has extensive experience in running governments at the Center and State levels for the longest period of time. But the Congress model is characterized by corruption, nepotism, dynasty, casteism and many more. This pattern has not only ruined Gujarat but also India. This is why we have to work incredibly hard to move the nation forward today, he said.
The Prime Minister also blamed Congress for the deaths of farmers during their regime’s agitation before the Gujarat assembly. During their (Congress) government in Gujarat, Congress killed many farmers who demanded electricity. People wanted access to electricity, but corruption was rampant. Poor farmers were killed for electricity, and there was a blackout of electricity and water.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi-led government at the Center, accusing it of severing the sacred relationship with the soldiers by introducing the Agnipath program. He said the government had set up the scheme which would make young people jobless for life after just four years of service as Agniveers. Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in the city of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. Previously, the government used to protect the interests of young people, who would serve in the army and take an oath to protect the national flag throughout their lives. But (by introducing the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Agniveers), the Modi government severed this sacred relationship, he said. Referring to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020 after 15 months in power, Gandhi accused the BJP of buying off corrupt MPs for millions of rupees.
Expressing confidence that the people of Gujarat will deliver a historic victory to the BJP, the Prime Minister said: Today, Gujaratis have only one slogan…again… Modi Government, Over the Last 20 years, Gujarat has changed a lot. Today’s generation does not know the scarcity that Gujarat is facing. This generation has not experienced scarcity. For this, the previous generation worked hard.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Dahod, Modi also sought to explain why Congress was not backing President Draupadi Murmu in July’s presidential elections.
When the BJP proposed the name of a tribal woman as the face of the presidential election, Congress had such a stomach ache that it fielded its candidate to defeat her, he said. Why has Congress never thought of making an adivasi our president? It was the BJP that made a tribal person, that too a woman, the president of our country for the first time and sent a message to the world.
