Reviews | Trump can’t quit the Victims Act





V was for the win. For Trump, it represents victimhood, a status conservatives despise in all other contexts but which the former president has used to his advantage.

Trump has created a dynamic for his supporters where the more seemingly victimized he is, the better.

He’s a victim because he’s strong and stirred up the hornet’s nest in ways no one else would dare.

He is a victim because the system is rigged against him and anyone who challenges him.

He is a victim because he identifies so closely with his supporters, who too would have been treated unfairly by large-scale economic and social forces. We will be attacked, he told his fans during his announcement. We will be slandered. We will be persecuted as I was.

In other words, Trump’s self-proclaimed victimhood dovetails with his populism, which tends to see people, broadly defined, as victims of a corrupt elite.

It’s also clearly a deeply rooted aspect of his personality. One would assume that someone who became so rich, famous and powerful would be filled with an immense sense of gratitude, but Trump has always believed, whether as a businessman or a candidate, that he was treated unfairly.

This is partly a negotiation tactic. If he constantly maintains that he is not getting his due, it increases the chances that hell will get his due, or better yet more than his due.

In all of this, Trump has the advantage of being treated unfairly in the Russiagate investigation. The investigation was based on a theory of its campaign coordination with Russia that was still far-fetched and promoted by various partisan and dubious operators, as well as FBI bias or incompetence. With that experience in the background, Trump has the credibility with his supporters to label any other allegation or investigation a mere 2017 redux.

Trump’s use of victimhood explains his bizarre ability to reverse the usual political physics of events. Until Trump arrived, having your residence searched by the FBI as part of a federal investigation would have been a blow, if not the end of targeted presidential ambitions. It helped Trump. An indictment might help him (at least in the short term) even more.

What better way to prove that Trump is a grave threat to the powers that be and that they are acting on it than direct action against him by President Joe Bidens’ Justice Department?

Rationally, it’s not clear why being the victim should work for Trump the way it does. Consider his grievance over the 2020 election. A natural way for a committed Trump supporter to react to the allegedly stolen election might be to conclude that he was too naïve or unprepared to deal with the level of cheating and deceit that ‘he claims he was used against him in 2020, so the party better get someone tougher and better in 2024.

Of course, very few see it that way. The belief that Trump was robbed in the worst act of treason in American history and ultimately could do nothing but complain bitterly goes badly with the idea that he is a particularly effective fighter.

The circle is squared by considering that the forces deployed against Trump are incredibly vast and that almost all other Republicans are peddlers and cowards for not speaking as outspoken or fighting as fiercely as Trump. The fact that this sentiment is so strong within the party explains Trump’s success in nominating the Stop the Steal candidates midterm. Now that his high-profile picks have been revealed as electoral losers, the worm may have turned.

If so, the victim designation will no longer be so attractive; in fact, being a victim will revert to its former association with looking whiny and weak. That’s certainly what Mike Pompeo was counting on when he tweeted the day after Trump’s announcement, We need more seriousness, less noise and leaders who look forward, not look. in the rearview mirror pretending to be victims.

Trump must view his shooting former secretary of state as just another part of his long and growing catalog of unfair treatment. The ultimate indignity would, of course, be if Republicans denied him the nomination. At that point, Trump would turn into a victim of bad fight and death for you losing no frills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/11/23/how-trump-plays-the-victim-card-00070763

