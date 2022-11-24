Indonesia struggles to deliver aid to quake survivors as relief efforts continue





CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Indonesian authorities struggled on Thursday to deliver aid to thousands of people evacuated by a deadly earthquake in West Java as landslides triggered rain and difficult mountainous terrain hampered the efforts of rescue teams. Monday’s magnitude 5.6 earthquake in the town of Cianjur, about 75 km (50 miles) south of the capital Jakarta, killed at least 271 people and left 40 missing, and left many people s in tents with few medical supplies and aid. Among the survivors was a woman who gave birth at a makeshift medical center in a tent. “Conditions are difficult,” President Joko Widodo said of the rough terrain during his visit to Cianjur. “It’s still raining and there are still aftershocks. The ground is unstable so caution is advised.” Evacuation remains a priority, he said, adding that he wanted to make sure the distribution went well. He visited emergency tents, distributing food to children. Suharyanto, the head of the disaster mitigation agency, said many had not received help and officials had rounded up nearly 200 volunteers to help distribute water, instant food, tents and diapers. With dozens missing, rescuers used dirt diggers and other heavy machinery to clear mud and debris in search of victims. Some areas that were cut off by landslides could only be reached by helicopter, disaster officials said. Search efforts have focused on the village of Cijedil, where around 30 people are believed to have been buried under a landslide, Joshua Banjarnahor of the national search and rescue agency told reporters. Soggy slopes and potential landslides were delaying rescue efforts, the search and rescue agency said on Wednesday, adding the likelihood of finding survivors was decreasing. Indonesia is one of the most earthquake-prone nations in the world, regularly recording strong earthquakes off the coast where fault lines pass. Monday’s earthquake was particularly deadly as it hit a densely populated area at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles). Poor building standards have also caused buildings to collapse, leading to many deaths, officials said. Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Additional reporting by Ananda Teresia; Written by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and William Mallard Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesia-struggles-get-aid-quake-survivors-rescue-continues-2022-11-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos