Trudeau explains what Chinese interference he discussed with Xi Jinping at the G20

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday offered his most detailed explanation yet of the type of interference he raised with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting earlier this month.

At the recent G20 summit in Indonesia, the prime minister’s office told reporters that Trudeau raised serious concerns with Xi about Chinese interference in Canada, but gave no details.

In a rare unscheduled exchange caught on camera, Xi then confronted Trudeau that details had been shared with the media. Everything we discuss has been leaked in the newspaper; it is not appropriate, Xi said through an interpreter.

During Question Period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked: What specific interference was the Prime Minister referring to when he raised his serious concerns about interference with the Chinese President?

Trudeau gave his most comprehensive response to date.

We have known for many years that there are constant engagements by Chinese government officials in Canadian communities, with local media, reporting on illegal Chinese police stations, he said.

These are all things that we continue to be concerned about, that our officials remain active on, and that we will continue to be vigilant about to keep Canadians safe.

The RCMP said earlier this month they were investigating reports of criminal activity linked to these police stations in Canada after a human rights group reported that China was operating from more than 50 such sites, including three in the Greater Toronto Area.

Poilievre also asked if the Prime Minister had ever been briefed on the interference and Trudeau replied that he was regularly briefed by intelligence officials and security experts on threats to Canada, whether cyber threats , interference in Canadian diaspora communities, use of misinformation or disinformation online.

In his first question period since returning from a 10-day trip that included four international summits, Trudeau was also pressed on whether he knew of alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election.

A House of Commons committee is investigating the matter after Global News reported this month that Chinese funds had flowed to a pro-Beijing network in Canada that included at least 11 candidates in this election.

Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault told the committee on Tuesday that he was unable to comment on the accuracy of the content of recent news reports.

Perrault told deputies that he had not received any reports of specific Chinese interference, but that any investigation of such reports would not fall to him, but to the Commissioner of Canada Elections.

He added: I have no reason to believe that the election as a whole was not a free and fair election.

Alain Therrien, the Bloc Québécois House Leader, accused Trudeau in French of running through the halls to grab Xi and discuss interference, but of feigning ignorance at home and in Parliament as to the specific details.

Does he know all the details of Chinese interference and hide them from us, or did he confront Xi Jinping on the sole basis of a press report? asked Therrien.

Trudeau said the question was nonsense and that his government always takes allegations of interference from other countries seriously. He said that in all the briefings he received, the integrity of Canadian elections was never questioned.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 23, 2022.

