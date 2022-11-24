Donald Trump News Today: Pence wanted for questioning in Jan. 6 probe into attempted annulment of election





Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

The Justice Department is reportedly seeking to interview Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to nullify the 2020 election.

Mr. Pence, its vice-president, was in the capital at the time of the attack to take part in the certification of the results. His life was directly threatened by rioters during the attack, and his security team was forced to rush him to a secure position a few meters from where the attackers had entered the building.

Since then, Mr. Pence has made it clear that Mr. Trump’s actions during the riot put his family at risk. The news is the first confirmation that the DoJ’s Jan. 6 investigation has definitely widened to include the highest levels of the White House after months of pursuing lower-level offenders as well as members of a militia of right accused of seditious conspiracy.

HighlightsView latest update 1669274400Conservatives complain about ties between Trump’s special counsel and Michelle Obama

Conservatives are furious after it was revealed that the wife of the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether Donald Trump will face criminal charges is apparently a Democratic donor who was involved in a documentary about Michelle Obama .

Jack Smith, a career attorney at the Justice Department, was asked by Mr. Garland to make the decision about Mr. Trump’s legal fate earlier this month. It followed in particular the announcement by Mr. Trump that he would seek the White House for a third time.

Read more about how Mr. Smith is linked to Mrs. Obama as well as Joe Biden, the man Mr. Trump has accused of arming the Justice Department:

John Bowden24 November 2022 07:20

1669270800Trump rages at Bill Barr for saying ex-president is increasingly likely to face criminal charges

Calling him a sloppy, weak and disgruntled former employee, Donald Trump lashed out at his former attorney general this week after Bill Barr suggested he thought it was now likely that federal prosecutors would would indict for keeping documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Trump also claimed the Mar-a-Lago documents affair was a hoax. He knows nothing about the document hoax, and as a lawyer and former AG, shouldn’t talk.

Read more about Mr. Trump’s latest meltdown in response to the betrayal of a former ally:

John Bowden24 November 2022 06:20

1669267200Judge warns Trump he must get a lawyer days before E Jean Carroll files rape complaint

A federal judge has warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and quickly, ahead of an upcoming lawsuit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her at a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the perpetrators of the allegations, first released in an excerpt from his memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to advertise.

Your client has known this has been happening for months, and he would be well advised to decide who is representing him, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan told Alina Habba, the president’s former attorney in the defamation case, on Tuesday.

Read more about new case developments in The Independent:

John Bowden24 November 2022 05:20

1669263631Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?

The Supreme Court has dealt the final blow to Donald Trump in his years-long battle to protect his congressional tax returns.

It was a victory for Democrats on an issue that seems almost ancient now that the issue of Mr. Trump’s finances has taken a back seat to many media outlets and Democrats, especially after Jan. 6 and Mr. Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 elections.

With the House Ways and Means Committee now ready to receive copies of Mr. Trump’s tax returns for many years, it’s worth looking back to refresh our memories on exactly why these documents are so important.

John Bowden24 November 2022 04:20

1669260031Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until diabolical agenda of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who have shown support for gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlons’ immensely popular Fox show claimed more attacks like the Colorado Springs shootings would happen unless doctors stop providing voluntary gender-affirming care to every American. .

It was a moment seen as a direct threat of violence by those who posted the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now accused of inspiring the attack.

Learn more about the rights response to what increasingly looks like the most violent act specifically targeting a gay community since the Pulse nightclub shooting:

John Bowden24 November 2022 03:20

1669256825Trump’s long-teased offer to the White House is low key in the first week

From his defeated departure from the White House last year, Donald Trump teased the prospect of a third presidential campaign. But in the week since he officially declared his candidacy, the former president has been uncharacteristically low-key.

There was no massive stadium launch gathering, remarkable for someone who has turned such events into a signature of his public life. His recently restored Twitter account, which helped fuel his political rise nearly a decade ago, remains silent with his more than 87 million followers.

With parts of the GOP in open rebellion, is Donald Trump really still the leader of the party?

John Bowden24 November 2022 02:27

1669252831Montana man gets 3 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

A Montana man who was among the first to illegally enter the US Capitol as Congress certified President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election has been sentenced to just over three years in federal prison.

Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother, Jerod Hughes, 37, pleaded guilty in August to obstructing official process.

Learn more about this lawsuit and others involving Jan. 6 defendants as the DoJ expands its investigation to include former President Donald Trump himself:

John Bowden24 November 2022 01:20

1669249454One setback after another for Donald Trump but does it really matter?

The bad news is linked for Donald Trump. Following some of his high-profile endorsements getting the thumbs down from the electorate was his low-energy 2024 kickoff speech. Videos showed some of his own guests trying to escape as he snaked endlessly, moaning and squinting for all he was worth. Even Fox News cut for a while, perhaps to give its viewers a much needed break.

Absent from the speech were high-profile supporters, including his own daughter and former assistant, Ivanka. But that’s no reason to rule out the former president just yet, writes Phil Thomas in The Independent:

John Bowden24 November 2022 00:24

1669245332Like a Thanksgiving turkey, Joe Biden was pardoned by midterms

If there was one particularly light-hearted joke about Joe Biden this week as he forgave the Chocolate and Chip turkeys, which had been brought over from North Carolina, it was understandable: Biden, now 80, was leaving for a family reunion in Nantucket after watching Democrats enjoy a midterm election result that hasn’t improved in 20 years.

Seeing a potential red wave and managing to hold on to the Senate, despite its low approval rating, a turbulent economy and a historical precedent that says the parties that occupy the White House tend to hurt each other in this cycle , the midterms may also have acted like the Democrats possess a sort of pardon from the president.

Andrew Buncombe says more about the Presidents’ reprieve in The Independent:

John Bowden23 November 2022 23:15

1669241443Herschel Walker makes awkward erection blunder amid abortion scandal

Former football star turned Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker appeared to confuse the democratic process with a highly sensitive anatomical process when he erroneously referred to an aroused male sex organ during an interview on Fox News.

Flanked by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Mr Walker was fielding a question from Fox News host Sean Hannity when he committed the Freudian slip.

Watch the moment and read more in this article by Andrew Feinberg, for The Independent:

John Bowden23 November 2022 22:10

