Turkey vows to invade Syria





He added: If Turkey attacks one region, the war will spread to all regions…and everyone will suffer. After the weekend airstrikes, Turkish officials said suspected Kurdish militants fired rockets Monday across the Syrian border into Turkey, killing at least two people and injuring 10 others. Abdi denied that the SDF struck inside Turkish territory. Russian Presidential Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Turkey should exercise some restraint in order to prevent an escalation in Syria and expressed hope that it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to s refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory. Mazloum called on Moscow and Damascus, as well as the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria, with which Kurdish fighters in the region have allied themselves, to take a tougher stance to prevent a ground invasion Turkey, warning that such an action could harm attempts to counter the resurgence of IS. We can say that our work against ISIS with the international coalition has stopped because we are concerned about the Turkish attacks, he said. Our coordination and work with the Russians on the ground has also been affected by the Turkish attacks. People look at a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit a power plant in the village of Taql Baql in Hasakeh province, Syria. Credit:PA Late Wednesday, Turkish airstrikes also struck near al-Hawl camp in Hassakeh province where tens of thousands of wives, widows and children of Islamic State militants are being held. SDF forces and a camp official said the strikes appeared to target security forces tasked with maintaining security at the crime-ridden camp. Sheikhmous Ahmad, a Kurdish official overseeing camps for displaced people in northeast Syria, said some detainees tried to escape. Security forces currently control al-Hawl camp, but that could change if these attacks continue and detainees can disperse in the area, Ahmad told the AP. It would also threaten international security, not just our own. A US Central Command spokesman said one of the Turkish strikes on Tuesday hit within 300 yards of US personnel, adding: These strikes continue to put US forces at risk. He declined to say where the site was that had been hit. Turkish airstrikes, which killed a number of Syrian army soldiers operating in the same area as SDF forces, also threatened to upend a budding rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara. The two have been at odds in Syria’s civil war, but in recent months have kicked off low-level talks. Smoke rises from an oil depot hit by the Turkish Air Force near the town of Qamishli, Syria. Credit:PA Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the unfolding events will likely culminate in a Turkish incursion into Syria, but perhaps not immediately. I think Ankara aligns the two stars required for an incursion into Syria, the stars being the American star and the Russian star, Cagaptay said, noting that Washington and its allies need Turkey’s support to give the NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, while Russia is seeking an agreement between Ankara and Damascus that could conclude the war in Syria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/middle-east/the-day-is-near-turkey-s-erdogan-vows-to-invade-syria-20221124-p5c0xh.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos