Trump 2024? The Christian Right Isn’t So Sure Yet – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump was certain that evangelical voters and leaders of the Christian right would “never give up on him”. In the months leading up to the official announcement of his campaign to reclaim the White House, Trump had questioned some advisers about what “evangelicals” thought of his flirtations with a third race, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The former president also wanted to know what this key conservative voting bloc thinks of other potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, such as Glenn Youngkin, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence.

He was occasionally warned that there were signs that some conservative religious leaders were open to exploring other non-Trump 2024 candidacies. The former president, for his part, was mostly in disbelief, at least on the surface. Trump, according to these sources, would brag that these voters — along with their pastors, professional activists and grassroots honchos — would “never” dump Trump. Never. Not after all that President Trump had done for them: the judges, the executive orders, Israel, Christmas (of course), and tipping the scales of the Supreme Court and, with it, the ultimate offering: the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He went into his “big” Tuesday announcement last week confident he had their support locked in.

Then the defections began.

Evangelical leaders who once advised Trump openly disparage him or publicly state that they cannot, in good conscience, vote for him again. The wrestler in charge of outreach to religious leaders has been warned she will struggle to get the herd back in line. And perhaps most shockingly, the anti-abortion groups whose every demand Trump has sought to meet in his four years in office have nonchalantly declared neutrality in the GOP primary.

They all agree that Trump delivered for them as president. The question now is: what else can he do? And is it worth dealing with him for five more years?

Trump had barely finished his announcement speech last week when List Susan B. Anthony – one of the most prominent anti-abortion proponents – released a statement particularly notable for what he was missing: a vote of strong and unequivocal confidence in the man who muscled SBA List’s anti-abortion rights agenda into reality. Instead, Speaker Marjorie Dannenfelser casually offered that her group “look forward to President Trump and all presidential candidates outlining their pro-life vision and political platform” during the Republican primary. Editor’s Choice

Other anti-abortion groups followed with more forceful remarks, chastising the former president for refusing to take ownership of his strongly anti-abortion record. (Trump, who Rolling Stone said was privately distressed by the political backlash Republicans will face for terminating Roe, did not mention the Dobbs decision in his hour-long announcement speech.)

“Former President Trump’s silence on abortion in his long speech announcing his candidacy sent a message, and we heard it loud and clear,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students For Life of America. Young activists of her generation, Hawkins continues, “don’t look for ambivalence in those we support. We understand that we are at the beginning of a fight, not at the end.

Lila Rose, anti-abortion activist and founder of Live Action, was also dissatisfied. “Pro-life voters won’t be left behind or treated like a second-class constituency,” Rose told Rolling Stone. “Pro-life voters are a powerful bloc, and we demand more than lip service…The candidate who takes the boldest stand to defend our country’s most vulnerable should win the pro-life vote. ”

If this story sounds familiar, that’s because it is: Evangelicals and anti-abortion groups opposed Trump when he first announced his candidacy. In 2016, Dannenfelser (who admitted she hated the man) signed a letter urging Iowans to caucus for “anyone but Trump”, before later lining up behind his candidacy. She eventually became the president of Trump’s “pro-life coalition,” working to convince like-minded activists across the county to use their “spheres of influence” in service of the Trump campaign. Related

That gamble paid off: Trump then appointed three Federalist Society-approved justices to the United States Supreme Court, not to mention fifty-three United States Court of Appeals judges, 162 district court judges and two judges from the United States Court of International Trade. The SBA list touts these nominations on its website along with Trump’s other “pro-life victories”: removing Planned Parenthood from Title X federal family planning funding, ending foreign aid to organizations that offer abortions. , install anti-abortion people in influential positions, and become the first sitting president to speak at the March for Life.

All of this was enough for Dannenfelser to declare in 2020 that Trump “has acted like the most pro-life president in history.” SBA List then pledged $52 million in an effort to re-elect Trump that year. But that apparently wasn’t enough to secure Trump a rubber stamp endorsement of the group this year.

Dannenfelser isn’t the only former booster dragging his heels in support of Trump’s 2024 candidacy. Robert Jeffress, a Dallas megachurch pastor who has advised Trump for years, who has started campaigning for him in 2015, said he also planned to stay away for the time being.

“I believe the Republican Party is headed for a civil war, and that’s something I’d rather avoid,” Jeffress told Rolling Stone. “If Donald Trump wins the 2024 nomination – and I think the likelihood of that is very high – I will gladly and enthusiastically support him. He delivered 100% to the evangelical and religious community, and I continue to count him as both a friend and the greatest president we’ve had since Ronald Reagan.

Other pastors and evangelical leaders he has spoken to recently, Jeffress says, are equally reluctant: “People aren’t enthusiastic about getting in the middle of what appears to be a partisan knife fight.

The day after Trump’s announcement, another of his televangelist spiritual advisors, James Robison, spoke harshly about the former president to the National Association of Christian Legislators, comparing the former president to a “little elementary school kid.” . Mike Evans, a former member of Trump’s evangelical advisory council, said he would no longer vote for Trump in an essay submitted to The Washington Post. “[W]We viewed our relationship with him as transactional…We wanted the Supreme Court justices to overturn Roe v. Wade. We wanted his support for our biblical values.

Trump, Evans wrote, “has delivered and exceeded his promises to us.” But these awards came at a price: “We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us. I can’t do this anymore.

Robison and Evans’ open criticism of the former president has raised alarm bells in Trumpworld. When the news began circulating last week, Pastor Darrell Scott, a friend of Trump, said he called Paula White, an adviser to the former president and one of Trump’s top religious coordinators, to discuss the comments. Scott says he told White “you’ve got your work cut out” when it comes to measuring and assessing any potential “ripple effect” of religious leaders who might be considering stepping away from the ‘former president.

“Seems like a lot of people want to hedge their bets and say nice things about Trump, but don’t commit unless he wins the nomination again. That’s not how you’re a leader Christian,” Scott told Rolling Stone. “You can’t have it both ways. That’s not leadership.

Jeffress, for his part, continues to hedge. “I absolutely do not back down from President Trump. What I’m saying is that you have to see what happens in a primary. And if Trump becomes the nominee again, we’ll be there for him. ” Tendency

That, of course, is how it went in 2016 — both for evangelical leaders and anti-abortion groups who were wary about Trump’s potential as president. And with more than a year to go until the first Republican primary contest, and with a number of theoretical alternatives to consider, these critical precincts are choosing to keep their powder dry for now.

Perhaps in response to them, and anyone else doubting his chances — as well as “all RINOS, Never Trumpers, Radical Left Democrats and, of course, the Fake News Media” — Trump emailed Tuesday . It was a 2024 Republican field poll, courtesy of the “highly respected Emerson College,” showing the former president far ahead, with 55% of the vote. His closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed at 25%, followed by Pence with 8.

