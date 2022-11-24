Mopa airport in Goa to be operational soon: PM Modi





Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: PTI

On November 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mopa Airport in Goa, built at a cost of 3,000 crore, would soon be put into operation. Virtually addressing the youths who received appointments in Goa’s government departments during the Rojgaar Melava organized by the state government, Mr. Modi also called on the youths to work towards the realization of the dream of a “new India” by 2047. Goa currently has an airport located at Dabolim in the town of Vasco, which is operated by the Indian Navy. At present, only 70 flights land daily at Dabolim airport. No landings are permitted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility. After the commissioning of Mopa airport, the number of flights landing in Goa will increase to 150, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said in July this year. On Thursday, Mr Modi said Mopa International Airport would soon be operational. “Thousands of Goans found employment during the construction of this airport,” he said. Over the past eight years, the central government has invested thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Goas, the Prime Minister has said. During the Rojgaar Melava, the Goa government distributed letters to 1,250 youths for appointments in state government departments including police, fire and emergency services, planning and statistics and the agriculture. CM Sawant and others were present at the ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in the Dona Paula area near Panaji. The Prime Minister said that Goa has taken an important step towards creating jobs for young people and congratulated all the nominated candidates and their parents. Now you have 25 important years in your life. We must work for the development of Goa and also of India. You must work towards realizing the dream of a new India by 2047, Mr Modi said. I was told that in the coming months, there would also be recruitments in other departments, including the police. This will strengthen the Goa Police and work for the safety of citizens, especially tourists, he said. The Prime Minister indicated that for the past few weeks, several states have been hosting Rojgaar Melava. The central government also recruits thousands of young people through the Rogjar Mela. I am happy that wherever there are BJP governments, wherever there is dual engine government, such melas are organized by state governments, he said. The Prime Minister also said that the connectivity and infrastructure projects that are currently underway have created jobs for the youths of Goa. The Swayampoorna Goa initiative is helping to create basic amenities and strengthen infrastructure, he noted. Mr. Modi also said that the Goa government has opened a new development account through the tourism master plan and tourism policy. It will attract more investment in this sector and also generate jobs. There are more opportunities being created, he added. The Union government is taking steps to strengthen the rural economy and also create jobs in traditional agriculture. Farmers in the agro-processing, coconut, jute and spice sectors are linked to self-help groups. All of these initiatives are creating employment and self-employment opportunities in the state, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mopa-airport-in-goa-to-be-commissioned-soon-pm-modi/article66177690.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos