Trump attacks Supreme Court after tax filing ruling doesn’t go his way





Donald Trump has lashed out at the Supreme Court after it rejected former presidents’ request to block access to his tax returns, sparking a tirade of posts on his Truth Social account and accusing the High Court of being politically motivated.

Trump took to his Truth Social account on Tuesday night, reposting a number of memes referencing conspiracy theories linked to the right-wing QAnon political movement. He also denounced the Supreme Court for its decision, saying it had lost its honor, prestige and reputation, and had become nothing more than a political body, with our country paying the price.

SUPREME COURT OPENS WAY FOR CONGRESS TO RECEIVE TRUMPS TAX CLAIMS AFTER YEAR-LONG LEGAL FIGHT

Why would anyone be surprised that the Supreme Court ruled against me, they still do! Trump said in a message. Submitting tax returns is unprecedented and sets a terrible precedent for future presidents. Did Joe Biden pay taxes on all the money he made illegally with Hunter and beyond.

Trump’s messages come after the court refused to grant the former president’s emergency request to prevent his tax records from being sent to the House Ways and Means Committee, which had originally requested such documents from the IRS in 2019 to determine whether the tax laws surrounding presidents should be changed. . The decision likely means that the returns will be immediately forwarded to the Treasury Department.

The ruling will allow House Democrats to review more than six years of tax returns from Trump and some of his companies to determine whether the former president’s IRS audit was conducted “fully and thoroughly.” appropriate way”. However, Trump sought to block that review, arguing that Democrats only wanted to embarrass him politically.

In response, Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances, reposting a number of posts from accounts that amplify right-wing conspiracy theories.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He sacrificed so much to save humanity from a cabal, an article read, referring to a facet of the QAnon movement that claims a cabal of cannibalistic sex traffickers conspired against the former president while he was in function.

It’s unclear when lawmakers will have access to his tax records or how quickly they’ll sift through them, though it’s likely the committee will try to move quickly to achieve its goal before Republicans won’t take control of the House in January. Republicans have taken control of the House for the next two years, which means the GOP leadership will likely block any effort to investigate past presidents’ records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-attacks-supreme-court-after-tax-return-ruling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos