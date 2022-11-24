Boris Johnson mocks Liz Truss’ mini budget by using Morecombe and Wise jibe | Politics | New





Boris Johnson has mocked Liz Truss on her mini budget, comparing it to a sketch of Morecambe and Wise. The former prime minister compared his successor’s financial plan to the comedy duo’s famous skit about playing the piano badly. Asked by US broadcaster CNN about the dire tax plans, Mr Johnson deflected questions, saying it was rude to criticize a British government abroad.

But he went on to say, “It’s kind of like when I play the piano. “Notes sound perfectly fine individually, but they’re not in the right order or happening at the wrong time.” This echoed the famous 1971 sketch in which conductor André Previn criticized Eric Morecambe for his poor interpretation of Grieg’s Piano Concerto, to which he replied: “I play all the right notes, but not necessarily in the right order. . Ms Truss resigned in October after her disastrous mini-budget caused chaos in the markets. She was forced to admit that she could not “issue the warrant on which [she] was elected by the Conservative Party” after most of her mini-budget measures were reversed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Speaking to CNN, Mr Johnson also dismissed claims that Brexit is to blame for the UK’s economic woes as “complete and utter nonsense” and “confirmation bias”. The former prime minister then dismissed the chances of him returning to No10 as ‘impossible cubed or squared’. He said: “I always said for about 20 years that my chances of becoming prime minister were about as good as my chances of being decapitated by a frisbee, or blinded by a champagne cork, or locked in a fridge. disaffected… “I then became Prime Minister, so my chances of becoming Prime Minister again, I think, are these impossibilities cubed or squared.”

Berlin rejected Mr Johnson’s claim in the interview that Germany wanted Ukraine to ‘fall back’ quickly after Russia’s invasion was dismissed as ‘total nonsense’ by Berlin. The former prime minister said Germany wanted Ukraine to lose quickly, rather than have a long war, for “all sorts of good economic reasons”. But German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit strongly refuted his comment on Wednesday. “We know the highly entertaining former prime minister still has a unique connection to the truth; this case is no exception,” he said, according to German media. Berlin moved quickly to send arms to Ukraine after Moscow launched its invasion, Chancellor’s spokesman Olaf Scholz said, noting that “the facts run counter to the claims of (Mr Johnson) “. Switching to English, Mr Hebestreit added: ‘That’s total nonsense.’

Germany’s ambassador to the UK tweeted the official’s rejection of Mr Johnson’s request, which did not help Anglo-German relations. Mr Johnson earlier told US broadcaster CNN: ‘The Germans, for all sorts of valid economic reasons, really didn’t want this… I’ll tell you a terrible thing – the German point of view was at a moment that if it were to happen, which would be a disaster, then it would be better for everything to end quickly and for Ukraine to withdraw. “I couldn’t bear that. I thought that was a disastrous way to look at it, but I could understand why they thought and felt the way they did. The former prime minister also said France was in denial “until the last moment” when Russian forces crossed the border. “This thing was a huge shock. We could see the Russian battalion battle groups coming together, but different countries had very different perspectives,” he said. “Be sure the French were in denial until the last moment.”

