Donald Trump also misses Xi in China. It’s not just Putin.





Donald Trump spoke harshly to China early and often, but his policies did little to hamper the country as its economy boomed.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

Economists may wonder if Joe Bidens’ China policy is working. With this American presidency barely two years away, the jury is out.

But a clear check in the Bidens column is the extent to which China must miss Donald Trump.

Now Chinese leader Xi Jinping would never publicly admit so much. But there is no doubt that Bidens’ maneuvers have made life harder for Asia’s biggest economy. Trump spoke tough with China early and often. His actual policies, however, often looked like a clown car full of spoilers throwing eggs at China as its economy grew unhindered.

Did Trump’s trade war create a big mess that grabbed headlines? Oh yes. Did the fact that his White House unleashed Peter Navarro, author of Death by China, on Beijing anger Xi? Absolutely. Have Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports caused chaos for Asian exporters and confused the Communist Party? In effect.

But has Trump’s four years of pushing and trolling China changed Xi’s trajectory, Beijing’s behavior or overall ambitions? Only with strained and paradoxical arguments can anyone suggest that Trump did.

Biden, in stark contrast, lands shots to the body. Measures to delist a growing number of mainland companies trading in New York and to limit China’s access to semiconductors, chip-making equipment and other vital technologies are hampering the Xis Made in China 2025 plan to dominate the future of virtually every area of ​​innovation you can name.

China may try to find ways around Biden’s economic blockade. It’s already the case. But it takes time and a level of nuanced diplomacy for which Xi’s government rarely displays a capacity.

In the meantime, Xi’s ability to raise China’s game in supercomputing, guiding weapons, designing new alternative energy sources, building better electric vehicles, perfecting artificial intelligence tools and Expanding networks to monitor dissidents and minorities is far more complicated than it would have been had Trump finagled a second term.

Once again, the geopolitical hustle and bustle will debate the wisdom of Bidens’ approach to China. His failure to remove Trump’s inefficient tariffs remains baffling, especially since soaring inflation gives him a great excuse. Bidens’ decision not to join and expand the US-initiated Trans-Pacific Partnership that Trump reneged on is a clear goal.

But Trump, remember, made life easy for Xi in many ways. From 2017 to early 2021, Trump’s trade war created global sympathy for China. His anti-China rhetoric has helped Xi consolidate power domestically and agitate public opinion. The trump of xenophobic beards in Beijing amid the pandemic has divided global support for holding Wuhan officials to account.

Then there were the ways Trump shot his economy in the foot. Trump lost his allies one by one. Its disastrous approach to Covid-19 has set back US growth and Washington’s global position. His attacks on the Federal Reserve have given new impetus to alternatives to the dollar, including the Chinese yuan.

The Xis Made in China 2025 plan has been hampered by Biden’s maneuvers.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Whatever you think of Bidenomics, the United States does not score in the Chinese net. If so, these are the occasional duds and not a weekly barrage of wandering games.

The coalition Biden has built around the fate of Ukraine amid Russian attacks has unbalanced Xi’s wolf warrior diplomacy. Xi’s ungainly support for Vladimir Putin has made China more isolated and unwilling to play a role as a stakeholder in world affairs. The fallout from the conflict has also bolstered global support for Taiwan.

Putin, of course, must also miss Trump, a political neophyte whom Moscow has played time and time again. If Trump had still existed, the United States might not help Ukraine at all. In Riyadh, Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, is also longing for the good old days of Trump.

Xi too. Is it really a stretch to think Xi couldn’t have bribed Trump on the Taiwan issue with promises of handbag patents for his daughter Ivanka or beachfront property rights on the island?

Arguably Bidens Vice President Kamala Harris visiting a disputed Philippine island this week is of no use. This pushes China for very little gain. Neither Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nor his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte has a problem with China.

Still, Bidens’ act of diplomatic tightrope gives him some leeway. Although he was much tougher on China than Trump, Biden’s recent te–te with Xi in Bali had all the ingredients for a timely restart of China-U.S. relations.

Economist Dan Wang of Gavekal Research saw it as proof that the downward spiral in US-China relations had come to a halt. The tone of the summit on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting, Wang says, sounded constructive, perhaps confounding rather low expectations.

Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers agrees. Summers, now at Harvard University, tells Bloomberg he is encouraged by what I saw, which appeared to be a constructive movement for economic cooperation. In other words, there’s room in the second half of Bidens’ term for something that’s been nearing a happy ending for several years.

Summers adds that if we change our focus from building ourselves up to tearing down China, I think we will be making a very risky and very unfortunate choice.

The good news is that Biden is doing more than his predecessor. Case in point: Bidens is investing $300 billion in research and development to reinvigorate American technology and boost productivity. Bidens’ so-called Cut Inflation Act is giving impetus to clean energy innovation.

Certainly, Bidens’ effort to animate the animal spirits of the Americas is just beginning. But that means Xi faces a White House rebuilding economic muscle at home, not just spinning its wheels for show.

