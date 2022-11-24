Who is Lieutenant General Asim Munir, the next head of the Pakistani army?





After much uproar and controversy over who should become Pakistan’s next army chief, Lieutenant General Asim Munir was appointed to the post, arguably the most powerful in the country. He will take office on November 29 when the incumbent, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, steps down at the scheduled end of his six-year term, which included a single three-year extension.

Who is Asim Munir, the next head of the Pakistani army?

Lieutenant General Asim Munir is currently the Quartermaster General of GHQ. He would be close to General Bajwa. As a brigadier, he was a commander in the Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA), at a time when Bajwa was commander of X Corps. The FCNA falls under the command of X Corps.

Lt. Gen. Munir is a graduate of Mangla Officer Training School and the senior of the current generation of two-star generals, all of whom belong to the same group at the Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad.

By all accounts, Munir is an exceptional officer and was recently described by Shuja Nawaz, the author of “Crossed Swords”, a detailed account of the internal role of the Pakistani military, as a straight arrow.

Wasn’t Asim Munir the head of the Pakistani ISI?

Yes. Munir served as both head of military intelligence and head of the ISI, a rare combination in the Pakistani military. He was appointed Pakistan’s Director General of Military Intelligence in early 2017 and held the post for a period of 21 months.

In October 2018, he became Director General of the ISI. However, Munir’s tenure as director of the ISI was the shortest ever. He was removed from office by Bajwa at the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan was reportedly furious with Munir after he reported to the prime minister that the family of Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was involved in corrupt practices.

After removing him from the ISI, General Bajwa appointed Munir as the commander of the Gujranwala corps, from where he moved to his current post at GHQ, Rawalpindi.

So how will the appointment of Asim Munir as the leader of Pak’s army play out with Imran Khan?

This was one of the reasons why the appointment of the new leader had become so controversial and politically charged. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (who lives in exile in London and is frequently consulted on government work) had said the principle of seniority would be strictly observed when making appointments.

It meant Munir. Khan’s ongoing long march from Lahore this month is apparently aimed at pressuring the government to declare a snap election, which Khan and his party are certain to sweep. But it also aimed to pressure the government to agree on a consensus leader of the Pakistani army.

Can Imran Khan prevent the appointment of Asim Munir as head of the Pakistani army?

He could make a final push through President Arif Alvi, a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. While the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet has cleared Asim Munir’s name, President Alvi has to approve it, which is usually a formality.

But if he chooses to sit there, it will come closer to Munir’s retirement date on Nov. 27, when his four-year tenure as lieutenant general is due to end. By becoming COAS, which has a three-year term, Munir’s service would automatically be extended.

Whether Khan wants to go that route, or whether President Alvi wants to play ball on this very important issue, is uncertain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/who-is-asim-munir-pakistan-army-chief-8287066/

