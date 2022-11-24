Politics
Xi Jinping, Justin Trudeau, and White Supremacist Ideology – OpEd – Eurasia Review
Western arrogance and anger at the economic prowess of a non-white nation has led Xi Jinping to very publicly denigrate Justin Trudeau.
The Group of 20, or G20, includes the nations considered to have the largest economies in the world. Heads of state attending the annual summit may have meaningful meetings with each other, but the recently convened G20 in Bali, Indonesia was more a source of US-inspired drama than anything else. For example, it was unclear if Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet Joe Biden after the numerous insults involving Taiwan, including sending the Speaker of the House there after China made it clear that he would acted as a provocation of the red line. Of course, being more mature than Americans, Xi met with Biden, perhaps only to determine if he was ready for some crazy new behavior. The summit was utterly devoid of any seriousness when the traditional group photo was removed because the US and its NATO/EU vassals did not want to be seen with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. But an interesting meeting between Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was both fun and informative about China and how it is viewed and treated by Western nations.
Xi and Trudeau spoke briefly at the G20, but not in an official bilateral meeting. Accordingmedia reports Trudeau raised the question of whether China funded candidates in the 2019 federal election. As the meeting was unofficial, there were no minutes detailing their discussions, but the leaked conversation did not. Xi didn’t like it.
Trudeau is fortunate that Xi is the smarter and more experienced of the two men. In fact, Xi has good reason not to talk to Trudeau at all. In 2018, the Trump administration called on Canadians to arrest Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of its founder. The extradition request was based on an allegation that China was violating US sanctions against Iran. The charge was of dubious legality and Canada should have declined to act on behalf of the Trump administrations. They didn’t, and China retaliated by arresting not one, but two Canadians living in China and charging them with espionage. The United States backed down and in 2021 dropped the charges against Meng and the two Canadians were allowed to return home.
The whole affair boils down to everything that is wrong with US and NATO foreign policy, from wishful thinking to questionable outcomes, like believing they can diminish China’s economic prowess with a push. bizarre kidnapping, or that China would allow such an affront and not respond in kind.
But the biggest problem that Canada, the United States and other Western countries may have with China is that it is an economic powerhouse that is not led by white people. They don’t know that China was the richest country in the world during the dark ages of Europe. Maybe they know it, but modern white supremacy causes them to either not care or get even angrier and behave as if their arrogance alone could change the course of history.
Justin Trudeau as an individual is certainly a follower of this belief system. In 2019, photos emerged of Trudeau wearing blackface on more than one occasion and when he was a grown man who should have known better. But the pampered and naive child of another prime minister and therefore of privilege, not only did not try to hide his racism but found it funny.
Now he’s just another Western mediocrity, united at the hip with his American partners in crime. They can tell him to arrest a Chinese leader or declare Juan Guaido president of Venezuela and he will go ahead. The Canadians are on the same page after all, and even if they are not, they will obey the hegemony.
Even after the damage caused by the Meng Wanzhou case and the embarrassing raid, Trudeau believed he could violate protocol and leak information from casual conversation. Trudeau and Biden and other Western leaders never give up their sense of superiority, and the end result is dangerous behavior that could ignite a hot war. But this group is made up of arrogant, stupid people who believe that wishful thinking will turn back time and give them what they want, which is the return of a unipolar world with them at the top. They live in unreality and think that their actions will have no consequences.
Trudeau thought the same man who abducted two Canadians to teach him a lesson would not pay attention when protocol was violated. He discovered the opposite when Xi confronted him publicly and said through an interpreter: Everything we discussed was leaked in the newspapers. It’s not appropriate. And that’s not how the conversation was conducted. Trudeau was taken by surprise and delivered platitudes about free and open dialogue, but he walked away, looking stunned.
They still don’t understand. China is on the verge of becoming the world’s largest economy and Biden thinking he can destroy their microchip industry or send American politicians to Taiwan won’t change that. Every action they take to hurt China only hurts themselves. Their foolish gamble in Ukraine brought China and Russia closer together and drove other nations into their orbit and away from Western nations. The poles have shifted whether Biden, Trudeau or their friends like it or not.
The US/NATO axis behaves like hegemons and their vassals still do. They cannot do otherwise and that is why they are so much more dangerous than the countries they vilify.
