Erdogan promises ground invasion in Syria, Kurds prepare response





Turkey has carried out a series of incursions into Syria since 2016 and already controls parts of northern Syria. Erdogan said the planned new military offensive, which should be carried out “at the most opportune time for us”, would target the regions of Tel Rifaat, Mambij and Kobani, also known by its Arabic name Ayn Al Arab. “The day is near when these concrete tunnels that terrorists use for their safety will become their graves,” he said. The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeast Syria has said his group is ready to repel a ground invasion by Turkey. SDF leader Mazloum Abdi told The Associated Press that his group has been preparing for another such attack since Turkey launched a ground offensive in the region in 2019 and “we believe we have reached a level where we can thwart any new attack”. The Turks will not be able to occupy more of our areas and there will be a big battle.” He added: “If Turkey attacks one region, the war will spread to all regions…and everyone will suffer.” Following weekend airstrikes from Turkey, Turkish officials said suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkey on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring 10 others. Abdi denied that the SDF struck inside Turkish territory. Russian presidential envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Turkey should “show some restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria and expressed hope that “it will be possible to convince our partners Turks to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory”. “ Mazloum called on Moscow and Damascus, as well as the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria, with which the SDF is allied, to take a tougher stance to prevent a Turkish ground invasion, warning that a such action could harm attempts to counter the resurgence of ISIS. “We can say that our work against ISIS with the international coalition has stopped, as we are concerned about the Turkish attacks,” he said. “Our coordination and work with the Russians on the ground has also been affected by the Turkish attacks.” Turkish airstrikes, which killed a number of Syrian army soldiers operating in the same area as SDF forces, also threatened to upend a budding rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara. The pair have been at odds in Syria’s civil war, but in recent months have kicked off low-level talks.

