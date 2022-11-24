Why Donald Trump had such a terrible day in court





Donald Trump has received quite a bit of legal news lately, and none of it is good. It’s been less than a week, for example, since Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations into alleged Republican misconduct. This coincides with a separate criminal investigation in Georgia and reports of prosecutors’ interest in Trump’s secret money scandal in New York.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court yesterday paved the way for Congress to finally obtain the former presidents’ hidden tax returns, prompting Trump to launch an online crisis, lashing out at the judges.

But perhaps most discouraging of all for the Republican were developments in a call room in Atlanta. The New York Times reported:

A federal appeals court panel signaled on Tuesday that it is likely to end its review of a treasure trove of government documents seized this summer from former President Donald J. Trump, a move that would significantly free up a investigation into its material management. During a 40-minute hearing in Atlanta, the three-member panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit appeared to adopt the Justice Department’s position that a federal judge had acted improperly two months ago when she ordered an independent arbitrator to review the documents taken from Mr. Trump’s Florida compound, Mar-a-Lago.

In case anyone needs a reminder, it was two months ago when US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Trump and his lawyers everything they wanted in the Mar scandal. -a-Lago: The Trump-appointed lawyer has approved a special master’s request and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation.

Among jurists on the left, right, and center, a consensus quickly formed: the Cannons decision was ridiculous. Prominent legal voices have used words like crazy, absurd and reckless to describe the Labor Day ruling. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, described the justices’ legal analysis as terrible and horrific, before concluding: Frankly, any of my first-year law students would have written a better opinion.

On September 21, a three-judge 11th Circuit Court of Appeals panel, including two Trump appointees, overturned key parts of the Cannons order.

Lawrence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, said the 11th Circuits’ decision sounded a lot like a stern but polite reprimand from a child caught in the act who must be read the riot act.

The federal appeals court is now considering a related question: Was it a mistake to appoint the special master in the first place?

In theory, the former president and his team had reason to be happy with the panel of three randomly assigned judges: the trio includes Chief Justice William Pryor, a prominent conservative appointed by George W. Bush, and Justices Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant, both of whom were appointed by Trump. (Grant and Brasher were also on the panel that heard the Mar-a-Lago case in September.)

But in practice, the lawyers seemed totally indifferent during the pleadings. From the Times report:

Through their questions, the panel expressed concern that Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who appointed the so-called special master, acted without precedent in ordering a review of the seized material. The panel also suggested that Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Mr. Trump, overstepped by inserting himself into the case and trying to prevent the government from using the records in its investigation into whether Mr. Trump had illegally kept national security records at Mar-a-Lago and hampered governments’ repeated efforts to retrieve them.

A report by Talking Points Memo added that Trump’s lawyer presented his stew of fast-moving, sometimes contradictory, always fleeting legal arguments to appeals court judges who often reacted with disbelief.

As to why this matters, the Justice Department is unable to bring charges in the Mar-a-Lago case unless and until federal investigators know what evidence they have and how they can use them. If the 11th Circuit decides a special master shouldn’t have been appointed in the first place, prosecutors will be able to move their case forward without interference.

