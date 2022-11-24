Accusation of Boris Johnson: Germany wanted the defeat of Ukraine





CNN-Interview

Boris Johnson alleges Germany initially wanted Ukraine defeated, Chancellery says

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (file image) ©Marco Bertorello / AFP

This is a serious accusation that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making against the federal government. At the start of the war, she wanted Ukraine to lose quickly. Chancellor Olaf Scholz denied. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made serious allegations against the governments of several European countries, including Germany, in connection with Russia’s war on Ukraine. In an interview with the American television channel CNN, he claimed, among other things, that France had denied Russia’s invasion plans for too long. “We could see Russian units forming, but different countries had very different perspectives.” The “Bild” newspaper first reported on the interview. Boris Johnson blames the federal government

However, an accusation made by Johnson against the German federal government weighs heavier. At the beginning of Putin’s campaign, she wanted Ukraine to lose quickly! “The German view at one point was that it would be better if that happened, which would be catastrophic if it all ended quickly and Ukraine gave up,” Johnson said during his speech on Monday. valid economic reasons,” Johnson said, without going into specifics. “I couldn’t bear it, I found it disastrous. But I can understand why they thought and felt the way they did.” South and East Ukraine Hunger, ruins and heaps of junk: the new life after the withdrawal of the Russian armed forces Ultimately, however, according to Johnson, Western governments reconsidered their position after the invasion of Ukraine. “What happened was that all the Germans, French, Italians, everybody, Joe Biden saw that there was just no other choice not to negotiate,” said the ex-Prime Minister, referring to Vladimir Putin. The EU’s response was “brilliant”. “After all my fears, I applaud the behavior of the EU. They have stuck together. The sanctions have been tough,” Johnson continued. Government spokesman contradicts Ukraine’s statement

And yet, the accusation is in the room: did Germany really prefer a quick defeat of Ukraine before or at the start of the Russian invasion? Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit denied on Wednesday: “We know that the very entertaining former Prime Minister still has his own relationship to the truth and that is no different in this case.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the federal government as a whole had come out in favor of large arms deliveries to Ukraine, so “the facts contradict this assumption”. However, it is also a fact that it took Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government a long time after February 24 to start large-scale arms deliveries to Ukraine under attack. An unequivocal admission by Scholz that Ukraine must win the war is still outstanding. During the budget debate in the Bundestag on Wednesday, the Chancellor said: “Russia must finally stop this war.” Sources: CNN,Newspaper “Bild”, federal governmentDPA news agency

