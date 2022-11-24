Imran says resentment in Pakistani military is on the rise





Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has claimed that he knows the military very well and that resentment within the institution is on the rise.

Although a false narrative was constructed that the establishment helped the PTI gain power, he said, he always believed in the power of the people who elected him, Dawn reported.

PTI chairman rejects army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement on ‘false narrative’ around regime change plot, claims figure was presented to Security Committee national while he was still Prime Minister, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed at another committee meeting.

The NSC as well as Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, acknowledged that the tone of the document was threatening and that a conspiracy was hatched.

After that, he said, the NSC decided to approach the US ambassador here in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

“So how come a false narrative was created?” he asked.

“I defeated the entire establishment and an 11-party alliance with public support and will do so again in the next election,” he said confidently.

“I don’t know if the PTI will be on a level playing field in the next general election, but I still believe in people power.”

He also remarked that the fashionable political system needed “major surgery” to ensure the implementation of the rule of law where every powerful individual was accountable, Dawn reported.

Asked about the upcoming general elections, the PTI leader said the nation would definitely go to the polls by next October in the worst case scenario.

“The general elections in October will in no way harm the PTI and its popularity, but the PDM government, an 11-party alliance, will continue to falter and face public anger in the elections,” he said. he points out.

He said the culmination of his long march movement on November 26 would be evident in massive public support for him and his party.

