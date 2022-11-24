Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong meets Mongolian Ambassador to China Tuvshin Badral

On November 22, 2022, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Mongolian Ambassador to China Tuvshin Badral.

Sun Weidong explained the historical significance and important results of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and introduced President Xi Jinping’s recent attendance at the G20 Summit, APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and meetings with the leaders of several of the countries. Sun stressed that with the grand scheme of comprehensively advancing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, China will uphold world peace and promote common development, and remain committed to promoting a community with a shared future for the humanity. This will bring new opportunities for the common development of all countries and China-Mongolia relations. During his participation in the two important multilateral meetings and in-depth exchanges of views with the leaders of several countries, President Xi Jinping raised China’s voice on global governance and Asia-Pacific cooperation and reached a important consensus on bilateral relations, bringing more stability and certainty. to the region and the world and deepening and supporting progress in building a human community with a shared future in China’s neighbourhood.

Sun said at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will soon pay a state visit to China, which is of great significance for the development of China-Mongolia relations. China warmly welcomes and attaches great importance to this visit, and stands ready to work with Mongolia to ensure the full success of the visit and to work for the new development of the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Badral extended congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress and said Mongolia attaches great importance to China’s future domestic and foreign policies formalized by the 20th CPC National Congress and recent important visits by President Xi. Jinping. Mongolia stands ready to actively support the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and President Xi Jinping’s vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, further deepen bilateral relations and make a model of neighborhood relations. President Khurelsukh’s upcoming visit to China shortly after the conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress fully demonstrates the great importance the two sides attach to Mongolia-China relations. Badral hopes and believes that the visit will further strengthen the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, push forward pragmatic cooperation in various fields on all fronts and elevate bilateral relations to a new level.