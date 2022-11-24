Politics
Narendra Modi Government’s Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Why it’s a winner in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu parties are silent on the Narendra Modi government’s celebration of centuries-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi through the month-long “Kashi Tamil Sangamam” except for a few voices of protest. This may be due to the realization that the Centre, otherwise an easily reviled entity in the state, has tapped into something that has resonance for Hindus in the state.
“Going to Kashi” is a spiritual, if not physical, goal for many Tamil Hindus. In the past, the distance to the city of Uttar Pradesh added to its aura, the journey being considered not only to get there according to folklore, the bandits of Chambal were just one of many obstacles – but also the entry into the last, selfless phase of one’s life, or vanvas.
It is no coincidence that the two holiest places to bathe for washing away sins were considered Kashi and Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.
Inaugurating the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, attended by some 2,000 students from Tamil Nadu whose trip to Varanasi was organized by the central government, Prime Minister Modi referred to it, calling Kashi and Tamil Nadu timeless centers of culture and of civilisation, and Sanskrit and Tamil are among the world’s oldest languages days after fresh claims by the Central State government trying to impose Hindi nationwide.
In Kashi we have Baba Vishwanath, while in Tamil Nadu we have the blessings of Lord Rameshwaram. Kashi and Tamil Nadu are immersed in Shiva, Modi said in his speech.
Even Periyar, a Tamil social reformer and rationalist, and Bharathiyar, a revered Tamil nationalist poet, delved into Kashi at some point in their lives.
Periyar was just a young boy when he ran away to his home in Kashi. In the latter part of his life, Bharathiyar also found Kashi.
Rahul Eswar, a prominent right-wing social media voice, wrote in 2020 about Periyars Kashi’s journey. What did Periyar experience on Kashi’s trip in 1904? Discrimination of our Brahmin community. It made him the anti-Hindu he was. If we introspect and reform, we can prevent the (birth) of future anti-Hindus… he wrote.
K Chandru, a former Madras High Court who studied the works of Periyar and Bharathiyar, says, “If you look at it sincerely, the event is Kashi Hindu Sangamam, not Tamil Sangamam. There is nothing particularly noteworthy about the use of Tamil in Kashi.
However, he recognizes the appeal that Kashi holds for the state. Periyar recalled in one of his writings how difficult it was for him to survive Kashi without warm clothes. He was unable to tolerate the cold, so he climbed onto a veranda, where a sadhu immediately wrapped a saffron shawl around him. Soon after, Periyar writes, people began touching his feet and worshiping him as a god. Periyar used these anecdotes to talk about some superficial aspects of Hindu belief, says Chandru.
There is also evidence of trade links between the southern state and Kashi dating back to the 6th century AD, with a small but significant population of Tamils settled in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi’s parliamentary constituency which has been the subject of controversy. particular attention in the Hindutva program of his government.
Most Tamils settled in Varanasi belong to the influential Nattukottai Chettiar business community, which owns a number of hostels, hotels and other businesses in Kashi. Some of them also hold the right to perform pujas in temples and have the right to receive certain honors from the temple, thus enjoying influence far beyond their numerical strength. Local BJP leaders estimate that around 250 ethnic Tamil families are settled in Varanasi.
While the DMK and most opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have chosen to avoid commentary on the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, recently the Tamil Nadu committee of the CPI(M), an ally of the ruling coalition led by the DMK, issued a statement demanding that the state government and the Ministry of Education take necessary measures to prevent such events inspired by RSS ideology.
A senior BJP leader in the state admits they were in the dark about the event which was conceptualized by Delhi. However, he says, there is no doubt that it is a winner in the state, with its strong regional nationalism, where the BJP’s first roadblock fought a non-Tamil image.
Moreover, as the chef says, “Although Kashi is known to Hindu Tamil devotees and no one needs to teach them, there are a good number of Tamils in Varanasi, and that means a lot to us.
