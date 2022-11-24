Erdogan says Turkey will launch ground operation in Syria when convenient





ANKARA, November 23 President Tayyip Erdogan said today that Turkey’s air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were just the start and that it would launch a ground operation there when it is. timely after an escalation of retaliatory strikes. He said Turkey was more determined than ever to secure its southern border with a security corridor, while guaranteeing the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq, where it also carried out operations against Kurdish militants. We are continuing the aerial operation and will crack down hard on terrorists from the ground at a time that suits us best, Erdogan told his AK Party deputies during a speech in parliament. We have been part of this corridor (and) will deal with it starting with places such as Tel Rifat, Manbij and Ain al-Arab (Kobani), which are the sources of unrest, he added. Russia has asked Turkey to refrain from a large-scale ground offensive in Syria, Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev said today after another round of talks on Syria with Turkish and Iranian delegations in Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, the United States has raised serious concerns with Turkey, a NATO ally, about the impact of the escalation on the goal of fighting Islamic State militants in Syria. Turkey has already launched military incursions into Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, viewing it as a wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey, the United States and the European Union designate as a group terrorist. Ankara launched air operations over the weekend in retaliation for a bombing in Istanbul a week earlier that killed six and which it blamed on the YPG. No one claimed responsibility and the PKK and YPG denied any involvement. Nearly 500 targets reached Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the military had hit 471 targets in Syria and Iraq since the weekend in what he called the biggest Turkish air operation in recent times. He received briefings and gave instructions on Tuesday evening during a videoconference with the chief of the general staff, the commander of the land forces and the commanders of the border units, his ministry said on Wednesday. He quoted him as saying that 254 militants had been neutralized in the operation, a term usually used to mean “means killed”. The YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the Turkish military attacked northern and eastern Syria for a third day on Tuesday, using planes, drones and heavy artillery, with civilian infrastructure including hospitals and a school among the affected targets. The SDF media center said there were six warplane airstrikes and six drone strikes on Tuesday, with nearly 500 artillery shells hitting the area. He previously said that 15 civilians and fighters had been killed in Turkish strikes in recent days. US allied with SDF in fight against Islamic State in Syria, sparking deep rift with Turkey Reuters

