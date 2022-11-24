The story of the medal Imran Khan received from India, which was ‘sold’ for Rs 3,000! See the video





Imran Khan: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and winning captain of the ODI World Cup in 1992, Imran Khan is again engaged in the struggle for power. When the throne was overthrown from the post of Prime Minister, once again people were lucky to see Imran who took the lead. Outside the halls of politics, Imran is making headlines again, but this time because of cricket.

The gold medal received from India is the reason why Imran Khan is in the limelight :-

The reason for this is a medal received from India in 1987, which is currently featured in Pakistani news. What is the story behind this medal, what is its connection with Imran and India, know

Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif sold the medal for just Rs 3000 :-

Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif recently claimed in a TV interview that Imran Khan sold a gold medal received from India for only Rs 3000. This statement caused a stir and different claims were presented, while a coin collector from Pakistan informed that he bought this. Imran Khan’s gold medal at an auction.

Shakeel Ahmed made this claim in a conversation with Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir:-

Shakeel Ahmed of Kasur claimed in a conversation with veteran Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir that in 2014 he bought medals in Lahore, one of which was that of Imran Khan.

Incredible story. Shakeel Ahmad from Kasur bought a gold medal just for Rs 3000 in 2014 and after some time he came to know that this gold medal was given to @ImranKhanPTI by Cricket Club of India in 1987 in Mumbai. He donated this gold medal to the Pakistan Cricket Board. pic.twitter.com/Elh371eyF7

— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 22, 2022

According to Shakeel Ahmed, for 2 years he tried to return this medal to Imran as it is part of the history of cricket. Shakeel Ahmed then presented the medal to the Pakistan Cricket Board, which was later kept in the PCB Museum.

When and where did Imran Khan get the medal?

Pakistan cricket team came on tour to India in 1987 under the leadership of Imran Khan. A first five Test series was to be played here, a friendly match was held on January 20, 1987 before the series started.

Mumbai based Cricket Club of India (CCI) had completed 50 years, in such a situation a 40-40 overs match was arranged between India and Pakistan. On this occasion, Imran was honored by CCI and this medal was given to him.

