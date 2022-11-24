President Joko Widodo receives his second ‘booster’ COVID-19 vaccine





President Joko Widodo received his second COVID-19 booster shot using the Indovac vaccine at Bogor Palace, West Java on Thursday (11/24/2022). ANTARA/HO-Lukas-Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat

Elshinta.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received his second “booster” COVID-19 vaccination injection using the Indovac vaccine. “Today I just got a ‘booster’,” President Jokowi said at Bogor Palace on Thursday. President Jokowi also urged the public, especially health workers and the elderly, to receive the second dose of the “booster” vaccine. “And also people with strong person-to-person interactions (to be vaccinated) because to date we have injected 205 million doses for one dose, then a second dose of 172 million doses, and for the first ‘booster’ vaccine we have injected 66 million doses . and the second ‘booster’ is still small, still 730,000 doses of vaccine,” the president said. The president said that by getting the second “booster” vaccination, people’s immunity could be maintained. “And being able to stop the transmission of COVID-19 from person to person is the most important thing. Then the vaccine used this morning is the Indovac vaccine, a 100% national product,” the president added. The Indovac vaccine is known to have gone through clinical trials and received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM). Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin at the same venue also said the “booster” vaccination was very important as COVID-19 cases in hospitals were increasing. “Of the Covid-19 cases that were admitted to hospital and the cases were classified as moderate and severe, 74% had not been ‘strengthened’. As for the deceased cases, in this latest wave, 84% n hadn’t been “reinforced”, so for the public, please remind them to hurry up. According to the Minister of Health, only 66 million of the 234 million targets had carried out the “booster” vaccination. “Especially for health workers and older people over 60, do a second ‘booster’ immediately and remember to use Indovac as a ‘booster’ as it has been shown to be very effective, no less than the foreign production,” says Budi Gunadi. Meanwhile, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir said the BUMN ministry was trying to maintain independence in health, including producing the Indonesia-made COVID-19 vaccine. “We continue with the Ministry of Health to try to fight other types of diseases that require vaccines, so we will continue to develop the vaccine technology available in the Ministry of BUMN, in particular those currently led by our company Bio Farma” , added Erick . After receiving the second “booster” vaccine against COVID-19, President Jokowi immediately traveled to Cianjur to check on the condition of the earthquake victims there. Based on the data from the Ministry of Health as of Saturday (11/19), the number of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that was injected in Indonesia reached 205,306,678 doses, then the 2nd vaccine that was injected is of 172,225,680 doses, while the 3rd vaccination reached 66,0994 0.359 doses and the 4th vaccination was 9,235 doses out of the total national vaccination target of 234,666,020 doses.

