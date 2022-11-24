Imran Khan-baiter Asim Munir is the next head of the Pakistani army. Everything you need to know about him





Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir, General Syed Asim Munir, Asim Munir, General Munir, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Army Chief of Staff, Pakistan Army Chief, Pakistan Army Chief, General Asim Munir , General Qamar Javed Bajwa Image courtesy AFP

Islamabad: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir was appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army on Thursday. The newly appointed general is the 11th head of Pakistan’s military since the Islamist nation was split from the former British India in 1947.

He was preceded by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had held office for five days prior to six years.

General Syed Asim Munir takes the reins of Pakistan’s army chief at a critical time as the country faces a severe financial crisis even as it struggles to recover from the devastating floods that ravaged a third of the nation impoverished.

Regular clashes with the Afghan Taliban on the border with Afghanistan and increasingly bold attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – also known as the Pakistan Taliban – are another source of concern.

Let’s take a look at some crucial information regarding General Syed Asim Munir and the highlights of his career.

– General Munir entered service after completing the Officers Training School (OTS) program in Mangla. General Munir was one of the brightest cadets in the 17th OTS course and was awarded the Sword of Honor.

– He was appointed to the 23rd Battalion of the Border Force Regiment and served in the Northern Regions as a Brigadier under his predecessor General Bajwa as part of X Corps of the Pakistan Army.

– General Munir is the recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the second highest honor given to civilians and personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces by the Pakistani government.

– General Syed Asim Munir was appointed DG of the Pakistan Army’s Military Intelligence Wing in early 2017 before becoming Director General of ISI in October 2018.

– He was removed from his position as head of the ISI by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who appointed his favorite lieutenant general Faiz Hamid as head of the ISI.

– General Munir was assigned to GHQ as a Quartermaster General in 2020. It was from there that he became the Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army.

– While posted in Saudi Arabia as a Lieutenant Colonel, General Munir memorized the Quran and earned the title of “Hafiz-e-Quran”.

