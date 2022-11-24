Center committed to creating jobs for young people: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the job fairs held regularly in different states over the past few weeks while stressing the Centre’s commitment to providing jobs to thousands of young people in the country. He particularly appreciated the efforts of BJP-led state governments to organize job fairs at their own level for youth empowerment. “Wherever BJP-led dual-engine governments are in power, they organize such job fairs at their own level,” he added while addressing the Goa government’s ‘Rozgar Mela’ by video message. Modi had launched the concept of “Rozgar Mela” at the central level on the occasion of Dhanteras. This was the start of the campaign to provide ten lakh jobs at the central government level. Since then, he has addressed the “Rozgar Melas” of Gujarat, J&K and Maharashtra governments, and also launched a “Karmayogi Prarambh” module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various departments governmental. He distributed around 71,000 letters of appointment to new recruits the day before. The Prime Minister congratulated the youths of Goa who received their nomination letters and remarked that this was an important step by the state government in job creation. He informed that further recruitment campaigns were going to take place in the Goa Police and other departments in the coming months. This will strengthen Goa’s police force and result in an improved security system for citizens and tourists, he said. He pointed out that over the past eight years, the central government has invested thousands of crores of rupees in the development of Goa. Shedding light on the soon-to-be-opened airport in Mopa, built at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore, the Prime Minister said it had become a major source of employment for thousands of Goans, similar to the connectivity and infrastructure projects that were taking place in the state. Swayampoorna Goa’s vision is to improve the basic amenities of the state while improving infrastructure, he noted. Referring to the Goa Tourism Master Plan and Policy, he said the state government has drawn up a new master plan for the development of Goa which has opened new opportunities for investment in the tourism sector. , thus stimulating employment. Addressing the measures taken to empower the rural areas of Goa economically in order to increase employment in traditional agriculture, the Prime Minister said that farmers involved in paddy production, fruit processing, walnut coco, jute and spices were linked to self-help groups. . He pointed out that these efforts are creating many employment and self-employment opportunities in Goa. Urging the new appointees to work for the development of Goa as well as the development of the country, He told them that the most important 25 years of your life will begin now. He also highlighted his vision of a developed India and put forward the goal of a New India of 2047. You have the goal of a New India of 2047 with the development of Goa. I am sure that you will all continue to follow the path of your duty with complete dedication and availability, he added.

