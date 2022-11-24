Imran Khan’s former AMA resurfaces on Reddit and people think he should start a podcast





Although seven years have passed since Imran Khan’s last release, fans have not forgotten his feel-good films like Jaane TuYa Jaane Na and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

In a career spanning only seven years, he has played a myriad of roles ranging from a romantic student in Jaane TuYa Jaane Na to a socially conscious Haryanvi law student in Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola.

However, he was best known for his romantic films which propelled him to stardom.

netflix

Since his last film in 2015, Katti Batti, the actor has preferred to stay away from the media gaze and keep a low profile.

He was recently spotted at Ira Khans engagement party, sparking a wave of nostalgia from fans who grew up watching his movies.

During Imran Khan’s active years in Bollywood, he was often dismissed as a mere product of nepotism, being Aamir Khan’s nephew.

However, people now miss watching it in movies.

With the rise of OTT, chances are the actor will have more space to experiment with roles, but for now, he’s quit acting.

Fox Star Studios

Days after his photos of Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughters engagement went viral, Redditors unearthed his former AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit from nine years ago and praised his honest comments and his answers to questions.

Imran Khan’s simplicity is something that the current generation of Bollywood actors lack and maybe that’s why people want him back in the film industry.

Not only was he praised for his own AMA session, but also for the way he commented on Priyanka Chopras AMA and slipped into Shruti Seth’s AMA session with hilarious questions.

His views on Bollywood and celebrities have firmly convinced people that Imran Khan should have his own podcast.

Honestly, this is one of the most fantastic ideas I’ve heard of lately!

He dropped many truth bombs about Bollywood and the filmmaking process, sharing insights one doesn’t usually get from the mainstream media.

He was also very open to criticism on his own films, which again won people’s hearts and encouraged them to make a comeback in Bollywood.

We hope Imran Khan will return to entertain us with his wit and charm once again!

