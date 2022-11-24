The president meets Imran Khan and Aiwan-i-Sadr to release a document between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.





(Left to right) President Arif Alvi and PTI President Imran Khan. Facebook/FilePTI management holds a meeting to discuss crucial appointments. Khawaja Asif hopes President Alvi will not create controversy. Prime Minister Shehbaz sent a summary for approval to the president.

President Arif Alvi left Lahore’s Zaman Park on Thursday after conferring with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on crucial army appointments, PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry saying the President’s House will release a statement at 7 p.m.

“The meeting between Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi lasted 45 minutes. President Alvi left for Islamabad,” Chaudhry said outside the PTI President’s residence. He added that the president and Imran Khan had discussed constitutional, political and legal issues regarding the appointment of the army chief.

“The President’s House will issue a document in this regard between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.,” Fawad added. He added that the document will also share the details of President Alvi’s meeting with Imran Khan.

The president, who received the summary of nominations, has not yet signed it. It has been reported that the president will make a decision after talks with the head of the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a summary to the President for the appointment of Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as the next Army Chief and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Heads of State Committee – Joint Major (CJCSC).

Lieutenant General Munir will replace General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), who will retire on November 29, while Lieutenant General Mirza is expected to take over from General Nadeem Raza.

Earlier, the PTI leadership under Khan’s presidency held a meeting to discuss important appointments, sources told Geo News.

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Secretary General Asad Umar were also part of the meeting.

Asif wants Alvi to avoid political conflicts

Following the announcement of the appointments, the Minister of Defense expected political maturity from the PTI leadership regarding crucial military appointments.

In a tweet, Asif said: The advice went to President Alvi. Now it is Imran Khan’s test whether he wants to strengthen the country’s defense institution or make it controversial.”

Asif’s statement came after the PTI chief made it clear that he would be consulted once the summary was received and would “play within the bounds of the law”.

However, President Alvi, an important member of the PTI, had assured, according to sources, that he would not create obstacles to the appointment of the new senior military officials.

It is also a test for President Alvi whether he will follow political advice or constitutional and legal advice. As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflicts,” Asif added in his tweet.

In a media interview in Islamabad after the federal cabinet meeting later, the defense minister said that all issues had been settled in accordance with the Constitution.

The Minister added that President Alvi was expected to endorse the Prime Minister’s advice.

Asif also told the media that a detailed press release regarding the development will be released soon.

