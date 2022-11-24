Boris Johnson’s revelations: Germany hoped for a quick defeat of Ukraine





He is no longer the head of the United Kingdom but that does not prevent Boris Johnson from continuing to be talked about. And it’s not the last interview he gave CNN that will contradict him. The former British Prime Minister made some surprising secrets there. Indeed, Boris Johnson returned to the conflict in Ukraine and its beginnings. He thus declares that just before the war broke out on February 24, Germany hoped that all this would end quickly and that Ukraine “lose and fold quickly”so that the conflict does not get bogged down. The ex-British leader details: “I couldn’t support that, I thought that was a terrible way to look at it. But I can understand why the German leadership thought and felt that.”. In particular, he cites economic reasons which were already of great concern to the German authorities. Note that Germany is not the only country pointed out by Johnson. He takes the case of Italy, which had also expressed its intention not to collaborate, because of its dependence “massive” to Russian hydrocarbons. France, she “did not want to realize the gravity of the situation”adds Boris Johnson. However, far from overwhelming these states, the former British Prime Minister especially welcomes the fact that in the end, all the European countries have managed to agree and put in place sanctions against Russia. “I am really grateful for the way the EU has handled its response to the conflict. European countries have stood together. The sanctions we have taken are very severe”he indicates. But what was the trigger for this turnaround? “What happened was that everyone Germans, French, Italians, everyone, (US President) Joe Biden saw that there was just no other choice. Because you couldn’t negotiate with this type (Editor’s note: Vladimir Putin). This is the key point”says Boris Johnson. “The French were in denial. The German vision at one point was that if this were to happen, it was better for everything to end quickly and for Ukraine to fall back…”

Boris Johnson returns to the positions of his counterparts before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/bV4jVe0geG —Jean Louis (@JL7508) November 23, 2022 ALL ABOUT THE WAR IN UKRAINE: OUR FILE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lalibre.be/international/europe/guerre-ukraine-russie/2022/11/23/les-revelations-de-boris-johnson-lallemagne-esperait-une-defaite-rapide-de-lukraine-VA6ELEQ2CZBH7EAECS4SBREGNE/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos