Imran Khan says US is using Pakistan as a mercenary





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented that the United States had used Pakistan as a “mercenary” in the war on terror and that America’s ties with his country were “very unworthy” compared to a ” very civilized relationship” with India.

His comments came days after Khan signaled he was ready to restore ties with the United States after repeatedly accusing Washington of conspiring to remove him from power in April.

Asked by Public Broadcasting Service, an American public broadcaster, about his recent reversal and past remarks that America is treating Pakistan “like a slave”, Khan said: “First of all, I mean, it’s just a fact that Pakistan-Relations with the United States have been unbalanced.”

“It’s not, for example, the American-Indian relationship, which I call a very civilized relationship, a dignified relationship. In Pakistan, we were – well, the war on terrorism, we were like a mercenary . And I think it’s a very unworthy relationship,” he said.

Khan, 70, who was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote, in an interview with the Financial Times this month, said he wanted to repair relations with the United States if re-elected and no longer blamed them for his removal as Prime Minister of Pakistan. .

When asked if he thought he could have a good working relationship with the United States, Khan said: “The United States is a democracy. Democracies accept criticism. Democracies accept the point of view of others. Slave masters don’t.” “Pakistan’s relationship with the United States is very important to us. So just because of regime change, it shouldn’t mean that I shouldn’t have future relations with the United States. And, yes, I have the right to criticize,” he added. he added.

Earlier, Khan claimed he was the result of a plot between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States, one of Pakistan’s main security partners which has provided the country with billions of dollars in aid military.

Khan has repeatedly claimed that Donald Lu, the top US official in charge of South Asia in the US State Department, was involved in a “foreign plot” to overthrow his government.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was shot in the right leg earlier this month when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a mounted truck on container in Wazirabad region. , where he led the march against the government to demand early elections.

He blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer for plotting to assassinate him.

“Well, I was very lucky. I had three bullets in my right leg and shrapnel in my left,” he said.

“So both – the flesh wounds are healing well. But the bone where my bone was cracked by the third bullet, it’s causing me a bit of discomfort. But I think, in the next two, three weeks , I would have to walk, putting weight on my leg,” Khan said.

General elections are to be held in Pakistan less than 60 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly, which is due to dissolve in August next year.

Asked about his protest march against the government and why his party is pushing for a snap election, Khan said: “We are talking about the injustice that is going on in this country, where these – this cabal of crooks have been forced upon us. And, secondly, the economy collapsed.Financial markets outside Pakistan and inside the country lost confidence in this government.

“And all the economic indicators are down. So if they don’t hold an election immediately, it doesn’t bother my party, because we win all the time. But our fear is that they will leave the country in a state where it will be out of anyone’s control,” he added.

