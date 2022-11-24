European Council president to visit China next week for summit with Xi





European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing for a meeting with Xi Jinping next week, in a move likely to highlight European divisions over how to engage with China. Michel, who represents the leaders of the 27 EU member states, will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet Xi and other senior Chinese officials, the first time an EU president has met Xi in China since 2018. . The trip, first reported by the Financial Times, comes at an extremely sensitive time for relations between China and Western powers. Ties have been strained by Beijing’s failure to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine, its stance on Taiwan and its crackdown in Hong Kong. The Xi-Michel meeting follows a strategic discussion between EU leaders last month on how to adjust the blocs’ relationship with China in light of increasingly tough policies by Xi and the EU. deepening of the rivalry between Washington and Beijing. Proponents of what a person briefed on the meeting said would involve the full red carpet treatment, said it was part of efforts to keep lines of communication open with China despite rising tensions with the Western capitals. In the context of a tense geopolitical and economic environment, this visit is a timely opportunity for the EU and China to engage. EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges as well as topics of common interest, Michel’s office said. The visit follows a state visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month that sparked concern among other EU member states, as the bloc grapples with how to toughen its approach to Beijing. It also follows a three-hour meeting between Xi and Joe Biden on the eve of the G20 summit in Bali this month, where the US president said he was seeking to manage relations with Beijing responsibly. Under pressure from the United States to adhere to its tougher stance, Brussels is rethinking its engagement with China, in a bid to reduce heavy economic dependence on Beijing. Washington and the warmongering EU states see this as a major vulnerability for European economies. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the EU to question its relationship with China, as capitals realize that their concept of economic interdependence with Moscow has completely failed their leverage Vladimir Putin’s regime. The EU must recalibrate its attitude towards China and see it as a total competitor with limited potential areas of engagement, Brussels urged member states last month. China has become an even stronger global competitor for the EU, the United States and other like-minded partners, the commission’s foreign policy arm told capitals. It is therefore essential to assess how best to respond to current and foreseeable challenges. Michel, who held a video call with Xi in April, said at the Bali summit that the EU needed to rebalance its relationship with China, but that it was important to listen to each other, to develop a better understanding. Human rights, climate change, economic relations and global health issues are likely to be part of the discussions, Michel suggested in October after the European leaders’ discussion.

