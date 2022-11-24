New entrant complicates electoral equations in PM Modis’ home state – The Diplomat

Advertising

There’s a reason Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the time to up to 50 rallies for two weeks in his home state of Gujarat, where state assembly elections are due to be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5.

Gujarat has been a stronghold of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for over two decades now, being in power since 1998 in a row. Modi ruled the state as chief minister for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, known as Modis’ closest aide, also comes of the same state. It’s a prestige fight, sure, but it’s also more than that.

Although the BJP’s tally in the 182-seat Assembly has trended downward since peaking in 2002 with 126 seats, 117 in 2007, 115 in 2012 and 99 in 2017, each time it has comfortably formed the government. His 2017 tally was only slightly above the majority of 92, but he has since recovered well, as evidenced by the clear party sweep of the 26-seat Lok Sabha in the state during the 2019 parliamentary elections, which also saw Modi’s re-election as prime minister.

BJP should have been comfortable on Gujarat. Its main rival, Congress, has been rendered toothless by sustained poaching. Between 2017 and May 2022, 13 of its 77 members member of the state legislature had resigned and 12 of them were re-elected on the BJP lists in the by-elections that followed, reducing the Congress membership to 64 and the BJP to 111. Six other deputies of Congress switched ships as the election approached.

What’s more, of the three young turks who gave the anti-BJP campaign its impetus ahead of the 2017 assembly elections, community leader Patidar Hardik Patel, Other Backward Class leader Alpesh Thakore and Scheduled Caste leader Jignesh Mevani, both first left the “hand” of Congress for the lotus of the BJP.

Yet this weakening of the Congress left no room for the BJP to appease, as the entry of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Gujarat elections gave a shock to the bipolar status quo of the states. BJP-Congress.

The AAP contested Gujarat’s assembly election in 2017, its first, and met with a disastrous result by losing its candidates’ deposits (obtaining less than 16.6% of polled votes) in the 29 seats the disputed part. But no one takes them lightly after the parties’ stunning performance in the Punjab assembly elections in March, where they toppled the Congress-led state government and installed a breathtaking performance in the Punjab Assembly elections in March, where he overthrew the state’s Congress-led government and won an overwhelming majority, no one takes them lightly.

The AAP was born in 2012 out of an anti-corruption movement against India’s then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. He also adopted an anti-BJP rhetoric after the Modi-led BJP formed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in 2014. Since then, he has tried to keep an equal distance from Congress and the BJP, trying to build his own space, launching Kejriwal as the best alternative to Modi.

Having its base in Delhi, a state it won in 2015 and 2020, the AAP has constantly sought to expand its footprint, particularly in the northern and western regions of the country, including states like the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Yet it is in Gujarat, after Punjab, that the party has given the most momentum. Between April and August 2022, Kejriwal traveled to the state 10 times and the frequency of his visits has since increased. Some successes in local civic body elections have made them feel their blood.

While its competition with Congress to become the BJP’s main challenger has hurt India’s big old party the most so far, the BJP has not been unscathed, especially in Delhi and Punjab. Unwilling to take any chances on Gujarat, they removed 44 assembly members from their list of candidates, partly to bring new faces in the foreground to deal with anti-incumbency, in part to welcome congressional defectors.

For the campaign, they have chief ministers from all BJP-led states and a battery of Union ministers to add to Modi-Shahs force.

The strategy of the BJPs towards the AAP in Gujarat has been quite interesting, it is to avoid refer to the Kejriwals party, instead castigate Congress, and throw the election as a contest between the BJP and Congress. Denying the PAA any importance seems to be their strategy.

Ruling parties tend to benefit when the opposition camp is split, because opposition votes are split. The same is expected in Gujarat. Congress dismiss The presence of AAP is therefore understandable. However, the competition between the Congress and the AAP offered no respite to the BJP. Commentators have opined that the similarities of the PAAs with the BJP about Hindu majoritarianism have kept the BJP on edge. Therefore, even if the PAA is expected to eat away at the traditional Congress votes more than the BJPs, India’s ruling party cannot be sure.

For the BJP and the Congress, the performance of the AAP in Gujarat also has significance beyond the immediate results of the assembly elections, it may act as a shot in the arm of the Kejriwals party in the assembly elections. state assembly of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradeshand Chhattisgarh due in 2023, and finally impact the political equation in northern and western India before the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Elections in these states have remained bipolar, between the BJP and Congress, for so long. The AAP would have taken advantage of the infighting in Congress in Punjab and hope to make similar dividends in Rajasthan, profiting from Congress infighting, while its gains in Rajasthan may also spoil the BJP’s chances of returning to power in the desert state.

Together, the northern, western and central Indian states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi have 130 from India 543 Lok Sabha seats.

On the one hand, the party asserts that Congress is unable to tackle the BJP nationwide, while other try to appear more centered on Hinduism than the BJP. He is targeting the vote bank of the two. This is why the AAP stands out in the Gujarat Assembly election, even getting a large vote share if it does not win many seats, should sound alarm bells for both parties. His failure in Gujarat will in all likelihood keep the 2024 contest polarized between the BJP and Congress in most of this belt, an equation both sides are more comfortable with.