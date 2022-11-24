he was afraid to take sides against Putin Il Tempo





Now that he is no longer British Prime Minister after the scandals that have engulfed him, Boris Johnson speaks without filters about his experience at the head of the United Kingdom in a very complicated situation between the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine . In a lengthy interview with CNN Portugal, the former conservative tenant of Downey Streen recounted the reactions of European leaders during the first months of the war in Ukraine with never-before-seen details about Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, intended for debate here , and an attack front to Germany.





Johnson, in his interview with the Portuguese edition of the US Network, criticized Italy’s initial response to the Russian threat of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The Italian government “simply said at one point that it would not be able to maintain the position we were taking,” Johnson said, due to its “massive” dependence on Russian oil and gas. Subsequently, the former ECB boss became one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky.





France “denied” the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine, says BoJo, who then accused the German government of wanting to favor a quick defeat of Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion. “The German opinion at one point was that if it happened (the Russian invasion editor’s note), and it would be a disaster, then it would have been better for everything to end quickly and for Ukraine to fall back,” said Johnson recalling “all kinds”. good economic reasons” expressed by Berlin in support of its position. Speaking to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Johnson added: “I couldn’t argue with that, I thought that was a disastrous way of looking at it. But I can understand why they thought that.” Reconstruction rejected by German government: “I’m tempted to switch to English and say what Boris Johnson said was ‘nonsense’,” said German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.



