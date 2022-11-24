Search for survivors amid DW devastation 11/24/2022





Indonesian authorities are struggling to deliver aid to thousands of people displaced by a deadly earthquake that hit the main island of Java, Indonesia this week. Monday’s earthquake rocked West Java province, killing at least 271 people, including at least 100 children, the head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Thursday. Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur in West Java, the region hit by the earthquake, on Thursday. Widodo said a number of people were still missing and evacuation was a top priority for workers despite adverse weather conditions. “Steep conditions and it’s still raining and there are still aftershocks. The ground is unstable so you have to be careful,” Widodo said. A number of people remain trapped in houses buried in mud, with around 1,000 search and rescue personnel searching for people using heavy equipment, sniffer dogs and life detectors in the village of Cijedia , one of the most affected areas in West Java. Widodo also visited Ciajun on Tuesday, pledging financial aid of up to 50 million rupees ($3,180, $3,053) to each resident whose house was damaged. Children among the victims of the earthquake in Indonesia To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Thousands of houses damaged, many schools destroyed The 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit a densely populated area of ​​about 2.5 million people living in the mountainous Cianjur district on Monday. More than 2,000 people have been injured and another 61,000 have been forced to be evacuated to shelters, leaving many of them without adequate supplies since the earthquake blocked roads needed to deliver aid to people affected. Some 56,000 homes were damaged, while 171 public facilities including schools were destroyed, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. While the magnitude of the earthquake itself is generally expected to cause light damage, experts say the proximity to fault lines, shallow earthquake depth and inadequate infrastructure that cannot withstand earthquakes all contributed to significant damage. rm/sms (AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-earthquake-rescuers-search-for-survivors-amid-devastation/a-63869085 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

