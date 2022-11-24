Pakistan: Why Lt. Gen. Munir as army chief is bad news for Imran Khan





NEW DELHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has opted to “play it safe” by choosing Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as the next head of Pakistan’s military. At a time when he faces political headwinds at home, Lt. Gen. Munir was Sharif’s best bet of the six names who were in the running to succeed Gen. QJ Bajwa, who retires next week. And that’s certainly not good news for Imran Khan – out of power and desperate to make a comeback. Imran loses first round Imran played all his cards to thwart Sharif by appointing Gen Bajwa’s successor. He knows well that a large part of his political fortune in the days to come will depend on who will be the new boss of Rawalpindi. Since his ousting in a vote of confidence in parliament in April, Imran had pressed the government to call a snap election. The plan was easy to see: to postpone the appointment of the next army chief until a new government took power in Islamabad. A favorable verdict would have meant that Khan would have had the chance to choose his man. With the Sharif government nominating Lt. Gen. Munir as the next COAS, Imran’s gamble failed. A history of bad bloodAsif Munir is perhaps the last of the “list of six” that Imran Khan wanted to see as the next army chief. Khan had cut short Munir’s term as DG-ISI in 2019, just eight months after his appointment to the post, replacing him with a “confidant” Faiz Hamid. Munir is considered close to outgoing army chief General Bajwa since serving under him in the army earlier. That, too, won’t put Khan at ease – he has lately been at odds with Bajwa, accusing him of not doing enough to save his government in April’s confidence vote. Khan even named some military personnel for “fomenting a plot” to assassinate him. Now what about Khan? With his chips down, it looks like Imran will have to wait until the next election, scheduled for the second half of 2023, to attempt a comeback. And that’s where the Munir factor matters the most. Little is known about Munir’s political affiliation, but analysts were skeptical of the army’s ability to deliver on outgoing leader Bajwa’s promise to keep the army out of national politics. But Imran Khan can rejoice in the growing unpopularity of the Sharif government, thanks to a crippling economy, rising inflation and soaring prices. His party, the PTI, has performed well in several by-elections in all provinces since Khan was ousted in April. His recent rallies have also been well received. Whatever the outcome of the election, things may not be easy for Imran, with Lieutenant General Munir as army chief for the next three years.

