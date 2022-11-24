President Alvi rushes to Lahore to consult Imran Khan on senior military appointments





President Arif Alvi rushed to Lahore on Thursday to meet Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan over senior army appointments, hours after the prime minister’s office sent a summary of two senior generals at the President’s House.

Alvi left Lahore’s Zaman Park after holding talks with Khan on the crucial appointments of Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as the new army chief of staff and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the next president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a summary to the President for the appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir as the next Army Chief and Lt. Gen. Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC). ).

Khan’s aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the President’s House would issue a statement at 7 p.m.

“The meeting between Imran Khan and President Alvi lasted 45 minutes. President Alvi has left for Islamabad,” Chaudhry said, adding that the two leaders discussed constitutional, political and legal issues regarding the appointment of the army chief.

The President’s House will release a document later today that will share details of President Alvi’s meeting with Khan, he said, without hinting at whether or not the president would approve of the names sent by the prime minister.

President Alvi, who received the summary of nominations, has not yet signed it. It has been reported that the president will make a decision after talks with the head of the PTI.

Khan had previously claimed that President Alvi would “definitely” consult with him as soon as the summary of the appointment of the next army chief reached his office.

“President Alvi will definitely consult me ​​on the summary of the army chief’s appointment and make a decision in accordance with the law and the Constitution. I am the leader of the party to which Dr. Alvi belongs, Khan had said.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz defended Alvi’s decision to consult Khan, saying the president was representative of the country, but there was no harm if he consulted his party leader as he was supported by the PTI as President.

“No obstacles would be created during the appointment and everything will be done according to the law and the rules, he said.

There are fears that Khan will try to put an end to the appointment of the army chief. However, experts believe that the president can only delay the nomination but cannot reject it.

“The president can only delay it for a maximum period of 25 days, as he must return the prime minister’s summary within 15 days and if the government returns the same summary, he is required to sign it within 10 days” , said prominent lawyer Aitizaz Ahsan.

He said that the summary would be deemed approved after that period even if it was not approved by the Chairman. Ahsan also said the PTI and its leadership would gain nothing by delaying the nomination.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hoped the president would approve the summary, but warned that “the government has a plan B” if the president delays the summary or rejects it.

