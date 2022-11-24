Donald Trump has not erased the land of 2024. His campaign is smiling.





If one of the main purposes of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign announcement in early 2024 was to clear the ground, it may have had the opposite effect.

But even if (as Mick Jagger would say in former presidents’ favorite outro song at rallies) you can’t always get what you want, Trump might find that a crowded field is just what he needs.

I think we were going to have 20 people again, a member of the Republican National Committee told The Daily Beast, requesting anonymity to discuss internal conversations about the 2024 primary.

Their estimate of 20-21 candidates comes from a recent preliminary meeting on the primary debate schedule.

In Trumpworld, rather than an issue, the notion of a 2016 size field sounds awfully enticing, even as the man who remade the GOP in his image saw a steady decline in support among Republicans before the midterms. .

Depending on which poll you like, up to 45% of likely Republican primary voters support President Trump. Regardless, Trump should be favored to win a primary with four or more candidates, a source close to Trump told The Daily. The beast. With a dozen more, like the 2016 primary, he would be unbeatable.

As of just last week, it feels like an open season.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one of 16 GOP candidates whom Trump defeated in 2016, sat at the more openly critical end of the spectrum, calling for a family row that the party must bring to light.

We keep losing and losing and losing, Christie said at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas. And the thing is, the reason we lose is because Donald Trump put himself before everyone else.

Then there were former Trump administration officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo, who did not confront Trump directly but made it clear that they were ready for a primary race. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made his comments on the scoreboard at a press conference last week and also spoke at the RJC event, where he talked about bringing water back from the Sea of ​​Galilee to Israel to baptize his children with.

Other GOP figures like New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu have previously said they want to avoid a 2016 scenario of an extended primary with a split field preventing anyone from commanding an outright majority. Sununu told the Washington Post in Vegas that he would personally ensure that struggling candidates throw in the towel early, while not ruling out his own race.

I don’t think Trump is going to command the 2024 field, I don’t think he can recreate that, the RNC member said, adding that the House and Senate defeats for the party in New Hampshire among the candidates Trump’s endorsements should signal a dramatic change from his 2016 primary victory.

All three were Trump people and all three lost. Hope that’s the writing on the wall, this RNC member said, referring to New Hampshire’s GOP candidates for Senate and two House seats. I don’t think Trump’s handful here is as big as it was.

Another GOP strategist said a crowded field could only benefit Trump, citing many of the same ingredients from 2016.

The political landscape is very similar to that of 2016. Establishment donors, Never Trump media and political consultants are once again aligned against him. A crowded field benefits Trump, who is already the clear frontrunner, the strategist told The Daily Beast, also requesting anonymity to discuss internal deliberations on how to approach the primary.

Yet even in otherwise reliable MAGA corners of the party infrastructure, concerns over Trump’s announcement in light of the midterm results have surfaced, according to the RNC member.

There are people who think it will crash and burn before the primary, they said. I think people are fed up with him. I got a lot of calls from people who consider themselves Trumpers, but they don’t think he should do it again.

He’s here anyway, and for Republicans who hitched their wagons to Trump, the message is clear: Come in, the water is hot.

Nobody likes a presidential primary more than Republicans, and we’ll have a wide range of candidates to choose from, just like in 2016, the person close to Trump said. It’s healthy and strengthens our party. And like most Trump supporters, I say the more the merrier.

