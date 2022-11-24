Boris Johnson accuses France of turnip before Russian invasion





The former British Prime Minister also said that Germany had hoped for a quick war even if Ukraine fell. “In denial until the last moment”. The former British Prime Minister returned Wednesday to the days preceding the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, last February, and criticized in passing the reaction of France then, but also of Germany. The invasion “was a big shock of course, we were all surprised”, he explains on CNN Portugal“Obviously we could see Russian troops massing, but not all countries saw things the same way,” he adds. Boris Johnson then explains that he “had no doubts” about the situation to come but that “the French were in denial, in denial until the last moment.” For the Germans “it was better for it to end quickly and for Ukraine to fall” He then puts a layer on Germany, saying that “the Germans, them for all sorts of economic reasons, really did not want to hear about it.” According to him, “the German point of view was that if this catastrophe were to happen, then it was better for it to end quickly and for Ukraine to fall, and that I could not tolerate.” he. Germany responded to the statements in the afternoon, with the government spokesman saying “the very entertaining former prime minister still has a unique relationship with the truth. This case is no exception.” Boris Johnson has been a staunch defender of Ukraine during his tenure, visiting kyiv several times. Unlike Emmanuel Macron, he has refused any dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has called a “dictator” since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. salom vincendon BFMTV journalist

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bfmtv.com/international/europe/angleterre/ils-etaient-dans-le-deni-boris-johnson-pointe-du-doigt-la-naivete-francaise-avant-l-invasion-russe_AV-202211240096.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos