Pakistan appoints new army chief as clashes with Imran Khan deepens





Asim Munir will replace General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has named General Asim Munir as Pakistan’s next army chief, a move that could further deepen the country’s political crisis and exacerbate former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s high-stakes clashes with the mighty army.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the appointment on Twitter. Munir will replace General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose six-year term ends on November 29.

The nomination was sent for approval to President Arif Alvi, who belongs to Khan’s party, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters. Asif said he expected no delays and the president’s endorsement would come later Thursday.

However, the new appointment is likely to be a setback for Khan, who had removed Munir as head of the army’s elite spy wing, Inter-Services Intelligence, within eight months. following his appointment. Khan replaced him with an officer considered close to him.

Munir currently serves at Army Headquarters as Quartermaster General, overseeing the supply of all military units. Besides the ISI, he also headed the military intelligence department. He served under Bajwa’s direct command in the often troubled northern regions bordering Afghanistan, China and India.

The appointment of Pakistan’s army chief is being watched closely as the institution wields outsized influence over the country’s politics, especially its foreign and defense policies. The military has also directly ruled the nuclear-armed nation for about half of its history since its inception in 1947.

This time the announcement drew even more attention as tensions between the military and Khan soared. The former leader blamed Sharif for colluding with the United States to manipulate his exit from power through a no-confidence vote in April. Meanwhile, Khan accused the army of not doing enough to save his government. It’s a charge that all three have denied.

The former cricket star also named Sharif and a powerful general in the army’s spy wing responsible for a shootout earlier this month which injured him in the leg.

Khan has led his supporters in large rallies and marches demanding that Sharif hold a snap election – which he is confident he will win after the success he has seen in recent by-elections. He also said earlier that the new army chief should be appointed by the new government which would give him a chance to make the crucial appointment.

The new leader and senior military leaders “will likely find it difficult to manage Khan’s populism and popularity, as it could bring him back to power in the 2023 elections next year”, according to Kamran Bokhari, director of analytical development at the Washington-based New Lines Institution. for strategy and policy.

Markets reacted cautiously to the announcement. The KSE-100 index gained as much as 0.3% to 42,994.2. Pakistan’s 7.375% 2031 dollar bond was indicated up 0.2 cents to trade at 32.6 cents on the dollar while the rupee traded flat.

Investors are a little concerned about potential delays in getting the president’s approval, said Adnan Khan, head of international sales at Intermarket Securities Ltd., in Karachi.

Khan’s attempts to control military promotions have been at the root of recent political tensions in Pakistan. Late last year, he publicly opposed Bajwa’s choice to lead the national spy agency, expressing support for one of his own allies for him to remain in the role. The army chief was ultimately successful, but the incident sowed the seeds for Khan’s ousting some six months later.

The new military leader will also face a rekindled debate over the institution’s role in the nation with a history of civilian rulers toppled by the military.

